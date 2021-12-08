2022 Tesla Model Y Has Limited Upgrades, but Is Still Ahead of the Pack

Tesla's 2022 Model Y is finally out and facing stiff competition for the best electric compact SUV - perhaps the most hotly contested car segment. Even with the heat, there are limited upgrades on the Model Y, nothing new on the exterior and it still looks a lot like a jacked-up version of the Model 3. Mat Watson from CarWow finds out if the new Model Y still stands a chance against the competition.
In this review, Watson checks out the exterior, interior, tech, practicability, and, more importantly, does a road test.
The 2022 Tesla Model Y has a starting price of £55,000 in the UK. On the exterior, the Model Y is quite similar to the Model 3. It’s taller and sloppier at the rear end. For the 2022 model year, the wheel sizes start at 19 inches for the long-range, but you also get 21 inches if you buy the performance version.
Like the exterior, the interior is quite like the Model 3. It’s minimalistic with a wide expansive dash and a new widescreen infotainment system, where users have complete control over everything on the EV. According to Watson, the new screen is simple, responsive, and fast.
The main benefit of the Model Y over the Model 3 is the space in the back. The rear passengers sit higher, have more legroom, and can recline.
So, where did Tesla drop the ball with the Model Y? For starters, it doesn’t come with a parcel shelf in the trunk. Also, since Tesla incorporated all the car functions in the infotainment system, it’s a bit cumbersome to do simple functions, like toggling the mirrors or wipers. It also comes with a standard red color, changing it will cost you an extra £2,100.
There are two versions of the Tesla Model Y. The long-range version comes with two electric motors and has 348 HP and, while performance version also comes with two motors but makes 450 HP. Both variations come with a 70kWh battery. The maximum range you can get from a Tesla Model Y is 315 miles (507 km).
Based on Watson’s road test, it will go from 0 to 62 mph (97 kph) faster than the performance version of the Hyundai Ionic 5 and Kia EV6 at 4.83 seconds.
