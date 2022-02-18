2022 Subaru WRX Pricing Confirmed, It's Gotten Expensive

With its 2022 WRX, Subaru was the hopeful replacement for German car brands that are asking hefty sums for their models. Now the pricing guide has just been published and we don’t know if that’s necessarily still applicable. Here’s what you’ll have to pay.
According to Subaru, the new WRX “launches into the next era of motorsport-inspired high-performance.” This might not be the era you actually expected since the base model will cost $29,105 plus $995 for the destination charge. As of now, this means pricing for the 2022 WRX with a manual transmission and basically no extras is starting from $30,100.
If you want the SPT automatic gearbox, which is a faster CVT with eight simulated speeds, then you’ll have to add another $1,850. The first equipment tier gets you power mirrors and windows, keyless entry, roof rack brackets and two 7-inch displays that can run CarPlay and Android Auto. The all-new 11.6-inch Subaru Starlink infotainment is an option reserved for the Premium, Limited and GT trims.
As Subaru is currently showing on its website, this means there is an increase of at least $1,610 from the 2021 model year.
For the next leg up, the WRX Premium will cost you $32,600, $34,475 or $34,650 including the destination charge. If you pick the middle option, then you’ll be choosing a Harman Kardon speaker system and a moonroof for $1,875. Getting the WRX Premium will mean 18-inch alloy wheels instead of the 17-inch ones found on the basic model, LED fog lights, a rear spoiler, dual climate zone and heated front seats, side mirrors and a de-icer wiper. The new multimedia system also offers a split-screen display that can simultaneously show two types of information.
The Limited trim adds cornering lights, power seats and a moonroof, reverse automatic braking, and blind spot detection. The Harman Kardon sound system is standard on the 2022 WRX Limited. For this you’ll pay $36,990, or $39,240 if you want the CVT gearbox.
For “near-luxury refinement” you can opt for the Subaru WRX GT, a new trim added for the 2022 model year. This will cost you $42,890. For this you get as standard electronically controlled dampers, Recaro front seats, paddle shifters, and gray 18-inch wheels.
Finally, you must remember we’re talking only about MSRPs and destination charges here. Dealer markups are not included.
If you want the SPT automatic gearbox, which is a faster CVT with eight simulated speeds, then you’ll have to add another $1,850. The first equipment tier gets you power mirrors and windows, keyless entry, roof rack brackets and two 7-inch displays that can run CarPlay and Android Auto. The all-new 11.6-inch Subaru Starlink infotainment is an option reserved for the Premium, Limited and GT trims.
As Subaru is currently showing on its website, this means there is an increase of at least $1,610 from the 2021 model year.
For the next leg up, the WRX Premium will cost you $32,600, $34,475 or $34,650 including the destination charge. If you pick the middle option, then you’ll be choosing a Harman Kardon speaker system and a moonroof for $1,875. Getting the WRX Premium will mean 18-inch alloy wheels instead of the 17-inch ones found on the basic model, LED fog lights, a rear spoiler, dual climate zone and heated front seats, side mirrors and a de-icer wiper. The new multimedia system also offers a split-screen display that can simultaneously show two types of information.
The Limited trim adds cornering lights, power seats and a moonroof, reverse automatic braking, and blind spot detection. The Harman Kardon sound system is standard on the 2022 WRX Limited. For this you’ll pay $36,990, or $39,240 if you want the CVT gearbox.
For “near-luxury refinement” you can opt for the Subaru WRX GT, a new trim added for the 2022 model year. This will cost you $42,890. For this you get as standard electronically controlled dampers, Recaro front seats, paddle shifters, and gray 18-inch wheels.
Finally, you must remember we’re talking only about MSRPs and destination charges here. Dealer markups are not included.