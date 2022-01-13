2022 Subaru WRX Dyno Run Shows Less Torque Than Previous Model

I had great expectations from the WRX for the 2022 model year, but as it’s often the case with the Japanese automaker, that’s not exactly the case. Let’s pretend the plasticky bumpers don’t matter, although they do in this design-focused era. The biggest problem of the WRX is the GT trim level, which adds plenty of desirable goodies and one big no-no.
More specifically, the GT sweetens the deal with up to 430 different customization options for the Drive Mode Select system, electronically controlled dampers, EyeSight Driver Assist with Advanced Cruise Control and Automatic Emergency Braking, Ultrasuede-wrapped Recaro front seats, 18-inch aluminum wheels, summer performance tires, and a CVT.
Have a wild guess which standard feature of the GT is totally pointless.
If you said continuously variable transmission, I’m glad we’re on the page. Subaru has the audacity of calling this cog swapper the Subaru Performance Transmission, which amounts to the proverbial lipstick on the proverbial pig. Capable of replicating eight forward ratios in manual shift mode, this CVT leaves much to be desired compared to the six-speed manual that Subaru doesn’t allow you to specify with the performance-oriented trim level.
On the upside, switching to a larger engine means the new car is better than the old one, right? Well, this isn’t actually a case of good or bad.
savagegeese had the manual-equipped WRX strapped a four-wheel dynamometer, and guess what? “It makes about 246 horsepower, which is identical to the prior generation 2.0-liter engine. Theoretically, in the same gear, under the same conditions, the WRX is now slower than the last generation because it makes 20 pound-feet (27 Nm) less of WTQ.”
The reason the 2.4-liter turbo boxer is superior to the old 2.0 comes in the form of calibration. “Torque comes in almost a thousand RPM earlier,” said Jack, “and makes peak torque essentially right away. It’s a flat line.”
