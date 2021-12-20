2022 Subaru WRX Drives Better Than It Looks, Says Doug DeMuro

Spun off in 2014 for the 2015 model year, the original WRX launched on the previous-gen Impreza’s underpinnings although the current-gen Impreza rolled out with a brand-new platform in 2016. Later than anyone had expected, Subaru gave the WRX a redesign for the 2022 model year with crummy styling cues that not even Doug DeMuro can defend.
“I don’t love how it looks, I don’t love the wheel arches,” said the car vlogger. Those plasticky front and rear bumpers are disappointing in their own right because WRX customers don't like the same things as SUV buyers.
On the upside, Doug waxes lyrical about handling characteristics. He also highlights the responsiveness of the four-door sedan with rally-bred roots, along with better mid-range torque from the four-cylinder boxer engine.
Instead of the FA20 of the previous WRX and EJ25 of the STI, the Scooby in the featured video is rocking the FA24 that Subaru premiered in the Ascent family-sized crossover. Also shared with the JDM-spec S4 and the Sportwagon for Australia, this mill is rated at 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque from 2,000 to 5,200 rotations per minute.
There is, however, a problem with it. Outback customers are offered 277 lb-ft (375 Nm), the same torque figure as the S4 for the Japanese market. It’s also worth noting the peak torque figure of the WRX matches that of the previous generation, which is underwhelming by most accounts.
Another questionable decision concerns the Recaro body-hugging seats that are only available with the continuously variable transmission. The Japanese automaker has the audacity of describing it as the Subaru Performance Transmission and an automatic transmission to boot, which is wrong in both respects. Lest we forget, a simulated eight-speed manual shifting mode doesn’t match the feel of a stepped automatic tranny.
Alas, the WRX makes do with 57 points on the Dougscore leaderboard, putting it below the Veloster N, Civic Type R, Focus RS, and Golf R.
