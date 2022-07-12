2022 Subaru Outback Recalled Over Damaged Engine Wiring Harness

Two months ago, the Subaru Lafayette assembly plant became aware of a failure with the inability to start up the engine of a 2022 model year Outback. Further investigation discovered an open terminal on the engine harness connector, prompting a full-blown investigation into this matter.
Three days later, on May 9th, the Japanese automaker identified a second failure with the inability to start up the crosswagon’s boxer engine. Further investigation discovered an engine test harness with a bent pin. Subaru’s records indicated that this harness was introduced on the line on May 3rd.
At the time the Japanese automaker decided to recall certain Outbacks produced for the 2022 model year, the company wasn’t aware of any field reports, warranty claims, vehicle owner questionnaires, crashes, or injuries resulting from this condition. The recall covers no fewer than 15 vehicles, of which 2 percent are believed to exhibit the aforementioned condition.
The deformed male terminal on the engine test harness may have damaged the female terminal of the engine wiring harness, resulting in poor contact with the male terminal of the engine control unit. In other words, customers may experience a complete loss of motive power without the ability to restart. For all these 15 vehicles, the Japanese automaker has instructed its dealers to replace the engine wiring harness and the engine control unit.
Subaru replaced the engine test wiring harness on May 9th, which is why the remedy engine wiring harnesses don’t feature deformed female terminals. Owner notification is due on August 30th as per the attached recall report.
In the meantime, 2022 Subaru Outback owners may contact Subaru’s customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Alternatively, they can simply run the vehicle identification number through the NHTSA’s VIN look-up tool.
The jacked-up wagon is currently listed on Subaru’s website at $27,645 excluding destination freight charge for the entry-level trim. At the other end of the spectrum, the Touring XT costs $40,645. New for model year 2022, the off-roady Wilderness can be had from $37,695 sans delivery.
