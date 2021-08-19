2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness Teased Again, Debuts September 2nd

Subaru is telling us “the wild is calling” as it continues to drop photo and video teasers of the Forester Wilderness, but what does that marketing vernacular actually mean? If you ask me, that’s nonsense because Subaru doesn’t have the off-road prowess of the Jeep and Ford brands.
The following clip, which confirms the date of reveal in the video’s description, shows the Forester Wilderness tackling a puddle, mud, and small rocks on a mountainous trail. The first element of design that stands out is the grille, which appears to be made from texturized plastic or something along those lines. Hex-designed fog lights are visible as well, a design motif we’ve first seen on the 2022 model year Outback Wilderness.
Satin-finish trim on the lower part of the front bumper, five-spoke alloy wheels painted in black, and raised white letters on the sidewalls also need to be mentioned, along with a heck of a lot of mouldings on the door sills and cladding around the wheel arches. The wheel-tire combo is complemented by longer shocks and springs for higher ground clearance.
In other words, the Japanese automaker has the same recipe as the one for the Outback Wilderness. To whom it may concern, the crosswagon stands 9.5 inches (24.1 centimeters) above the ground and features 225/65 by 17-inch Yokohama Geolandar G015 all-terrain rubber that measures 28.5 inches (72.4 centimeters) in diameter. The mid-size longroof is also gifted with a 4.44:1 final drive for the rear differential and the same ratio for the Lineartronic CVT, the only transmission available in the Outback's lineup.
There is, however, a huge difference between it and the Forester Wilderness under the hood. Instead of a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer, the compact-sized crossover features the same old free-breathing engine. The 2.5-liter boxer has been indirectly confirmed by the Environmental Protection Agency with a combined rating of 26 miles per gallon (9.0 liters per 100 kilometers) as opposed to 29 miles per gallon (8.1 liters) for every other configuration.
