2022 Subaru BRZ Unofficially Morphs Into Toyota GR 86, No One Will Be Surprised

Subaru officially premiered the 2022 BRZ just a few days ago, and of course all eyes have now turned on its partner – Toyota. Naturally, the latter is diligently preparing the arrival of its own affordable sports car, which has been spied, renamed, and now rendered with cues from the BRZ.
Toyota is involved in more partnerships than we can count, showcasing with apprehension both its ability to work with other companies, as well as its experience in lowering costs in the long run. For sports car aficionados, two of the projects are of the greatest interest, though.
Naturally, the Z4 – Supra one is usually taking the headlines, but with Subaru already out in the open with the 2022 BRZ, the rumor mill has also refocused on the upcoming new generation GT 86. Or rather, GR 86, as per the latest intel – supported by the Spanish news outlet Motor.es with local market evidence.
We've noticed a very interesting Toyota Gazoo Racing model strategy for the Spanish market, with a four-vehicle lineup for the 2020 to 2025 period: GR Yaris, GR Supra, GR 86, as well as the GR Super Sport. Great news for European fans of Japanese sports cars if this product planning strategy spreads across the entire continent, right?
But first things first, because we’re here to discuss the upcoming GR 86, the platform sibling of the recently released 2022 BRZ. With virtual renders able to imagine just about anything from the automotive world, it was a no-brainer decision to check up on the possible design of the Toyota derivative.
The styling brings no surprises to the table, and this preview done by a fan of the Motor.es website is probably very close to the actual deal. The only details that might be off probably have something to do with the inspiration taken from the Supra, based on the looks provided by the spied prototypes of the GR 86 that were caught on the road earlier this summer.
On the other hand, we can be sure about one thing – under the hood of Toyota’s affordable RWD sports car we’ll find a naturally-aspirated, 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, packing 228 hp and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm) of twist. It’s not much more than before, though we can expect the GR 86 to follow the BRZ in turning up lighter than ever before.
Naturally, the Z4 – Supra one is usually taking the headlines, but with Subaru already out in the open with the 2022 BRZ, the rumor mill has also refocused on the upcoming new generation GT 86. Or rather, GR 86, as per the latest intel – supported by the Spanish news outlet Motor.es with local market evidence.
We've noticed a very interesting Toyota Gazoo Racing model strategy for the Spanish market, with a four-vehicle lineup for the 2020 to 2025 period: GR Yaris, GR Supra, GR 86, as well as the GR Super Sport. Great news for European fans of Japanese sports cars if this product planning strategy spreads across the entire continent, right?
But first things first, because we’re here to discuss the upcoming GR 86, the platform sibling of the recently released 2022 BRZ. With virtual renders able to imagine just about anything from the automotive world, it was a no-brainer decision to check up on the possible design of the Toyota derivative.
The styling brings no surprises to the table, and this preview done by a fan of the Motor.es website is probably very close to the actual deal. The only details that might be off probably have something to do with the inspiration taken from the Supra, based on the looks provided by the spied prototypes of the GR 86 that were caught on the road earlier this summer.
On the other hand, we can be sure about one thing – under the hood of Toyota’s affordable RWD sports car we’ll find a naturally-aspirated, 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, packing 228 hp and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm) of twist. It’s not much more than before, though we can expect the GR 86 to follow the BRZ in turning up lighter than ever before.