2022 Subaru BRZ STI Parts Previewed for the Japanese Market

Revealed last year for the 2022 model year, the second generation of the Subaru BRZ has received STI upgrades in the Japanese market. The list of goodies includes a spoiler lip for the front bumper and a pair of LED daytime running lights for the extremities of the front bumper.
The 2+2 coupe with a free-breathing powerplant can be further improved with a rear spoiler or a rear wing made from carbon fiber, an extension for the aerodynamic diffuser, roof garnish right behind the shark-finned aerial, as well as side-skirt extensions. Customary of Subaru Tecnica International, 18-inch BBS lightweight wheels with a 10-spoke design are also available.
Customers with deeper pockets can opt for a flexible V-shaped bar that improve the car’s handling by increasing rigidity up front. Last, but certainly not in the least, a performance-oriented muffler pack seals the deal.
Subaru didn’t mention if the STI-branded mufflers provide a few more ponies, which is a little curious given the criticism over the boxer engine’s output. The BRZ develops 232 horsepower (235 PS) and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque in Japan, the same figures as the Toyota GR 86. Over in North America, the four-pot mill is downtuned to 228 horsepower (231 PS).
Both siblings need 6.3 seconds to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), representing an improvement of 1.1 seconds over the preceding models with the 2.0-liter engine. Also worthy of note, both of them can be had with a six-speed auto if the six-speed manual isn’t to your liking.
Scheduled to arrive in Japanese showrooms in the summer, the BRZ features an evolution of the rear-wheel-drive platform used by the first generation. Reinforced chassis mountings, sub-frame architecture, and connecting points combine with the near-perfect weight distribution, front struts, and double-wishbone rear suspension for better dynamic capability than before.
U.S. dealers will receive the BRZ and GR 86 in the fall of 2021.
