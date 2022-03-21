2022 Skoda Fabia Supermini Reports for Police Duty in the UK

Redesigned from the ground up last year, the Fabia is the latest Skoda to be modified for the police forces. Currently available only in the United Kingdom, this application of the supermini has three things going for it.
First and foremost, it’s the safest car in the subcompact hatchback segment according to the Czech automaker. Euro NCAP tested the Fabia last year, awarding it five stars overall for protection in every crash scenario. The Fabia further sweetens the deal with a spacious trunk, or boot as they call it over in the United Kingdom. 380 liters (13.4 cubic feet) may not seem like much, but do bear in mind the VW Polo has 351 liters (12.4 cubic feet).
Finally, the Fabia can be used in the urban jungle and on the motorway alike thanks to a wide selection of powerplants. The lowliest engine choice is the 1.0-liter MPI with 80 metric ponies on tap while the 1.5-liter TSI develops 150 horsepower on full song. For a vehicle that weighs just over 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds), it certainly is appropriate for policing duties.
For blue light services, the Czech automaker from Mladá Boleslav is much obliged to upfit 360-degree lighting and fully integrate the emergency services’ communication platform within the infotainment system. In other words, the lighting and siren can be controlled from a central platform.
Although it’s not as nice as segment rivals on the inside, the Fabia is appropriately priced at £15,305 for the base trim level and engine-transmission combo. By comparison, Ford has the nerve to charge £17,470 for the gray-haired Fiesta while Hyundai is asking £19,025 for the i20.
It’s also a shame there’s no hybrid or electric version, and Skoda hasn’t developed a station wagon either. But while it may fall down on excitement and plushness, the Fabia is a great all-round car, a smart choice indeed.
Finally, the Fabia can be used in the urban jungle and on the motorway alike thanks to a wide selection of powerplants. The lowliest engine choice is the 1.0-liter MPI with 80 metric ponies on tap while the 1.5-liter TSI develops 150 horsepower on full song. For a vehicle that weighs just over 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds), it certainly is appropriate for policing duties.
For blue light services, the Czech automaker from Mladá Boleslav is much obliged to upfit 360-degree lighting and fully integrate the emergency services’ communication platform within the infotainment system. In other words, the lighting and siren can be controlled from a central platform.
Although it’s not as nice as segment rivals on the inside, the Fabia is appropriately priced at £15,305 for the base trim level and engine-transmission combo. By comparison, Ford has the nerve to charge £17,470 for the gray-haired Fiesta while Hyundai is asking £19,025 for the i20.
It’s also a shame there’s no hybrid or electric version, and Skoda hasn’t developed a station wagon either. But while it may fall down on excitement and plushness, the Fabia is a great all-round car, a smart choice indeed.