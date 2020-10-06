2022 Skoda Fabia Spied Testing in the Alps, Is a VW Polo Test Mule

This is the new Skoda Fabia. Yeah, we can see it's a Volkswagen Polo, but the Czech automaker decided to begin early testing on its new supermini while using some German metal. 28 photos



When it comes to the engines, we expect the 2022 Fabia to depend heavily on the 1.0 TSI, which will have mild-hybrid versions, maybe even a plug-in. The 1.5 TSI should also be offered, bringing up to 150 hp, but not many cost-conscious buyers will order it. Diesels seem unlikely, while the MQB A0 has never been adapted for EV use. So no rival for the Peugeot e208 from Skoda. The VW Group often shares many parts across different brands, including obvious ones you can easily spot. There have even been examples of the whole car being almost the same, as is the case with the Up!/Citigo. However, we still don't think Skoda will just sell a Polo with different badges.The new Fabia will likely just be underpinned by the MQB A0 platform , which came out several years ago and underpins not only the Polo, but also the VW T-Cross, the Audi A1, SEAT Ibiza and Arona . With so many sisters and brothers, it will be important to set itself apart.The only official info we have is that the company CEO Thomas Shafer said the next-gen Fabia will debut in 2021. However, we can just make an educated guess based on this prototype and the way Skoda usually makes cars."Just make it bigger" seems to be a popular way to add value, as the Czech supermini currently has a wagon version while the Polo and Ibiza don't. However, we think the 2022 Fabia could just have one body style to save cost, which would either be a slightly longer hatchback (like the Scala) or a liftback "sedan" (like the old Rapid). Either way, it should have best-in-class trunk space.For the most part, the prototype is just a VW Polo. However, we think we see two small differences. First, the bumper is revised with a big lower intake and real vents channeling air towards the wheel arches. And second, the front track looks slightly wider than the fenders allow.When it comes to the engines, we expect the 2022 Fabia to depend heavily on the 1.0 TSI, which will have mild-hybrid versions, maybe even a plug-in. The 1.5 TSI should also be offered, bringing up to 150 hp, but not many cost-conscious buyers will order it. Diesels seem unlikely, while theA0 has never been adapted foruse. So no rival for the Peugeot e208 from Skoda.