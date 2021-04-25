2022 Skoda Fabia Gets Realistically Rendered Ahead of Debut, But Will It Sell?

Earlier this week, Skoda showed us a few official sketches of their all-new Fabia subcompact hatchback. It's about to debut and go up against rivals like the VW Polo and Ford Fiesta. Even though it ticks most of the boxes, we don't think this car will do that well.
Using the sketches we mentioned, the Russian website Kolesa was able to create a set of realistic renderings which look almost like a real product. The highlights of this model include a larger grille and creases at the bottom of the doors which remind us of Lamborghini.
Sadly, even though this looks like a dynamically competent car, the 2022 Fabia could be the slowest generation yet. The first model had an RS version powered by a 1.9 TDI with 129 horsepower, while the one after that came with the potent but perhaps not well-engineered twin-charged 1.4 TSI.
But an updated VW Polo came out earlier this week and all its engines are 1.0-liter ones. While Ford pushes its equivalent 3-cylinder turbo pretty hard, Skoda will undoubtedly only go up to about 110 hp. This is obviously due to the ultra-low emissions targets Skoda has to deal with.
Over the years, there have been rumors of the Fabia RS returning or Volkswagen developing a 1.0-liter hybrid engine. But from where we stand, the segment is dead, and this should be the last Skoda to wear this badge, at least for a while. In fact, were it not for contracts with dealers and factory unions, we doubt they'd have bothered to develop the 2022 model.
The new Fabia will probably have the largest trunk and the most amount of legroom in its class. But the Skoda Scala might still better in those regards. What do you guys think the tiny Skoda needs to stand out?
Right now, Peugeot has secured an interesting lead, with the Fabia-sized 208 and 2008 being the most popular cars in Europe. The subcompact segment is losing ground to the similarly priced but more practical compact models, while electric cars are rapidly becoming the urban vehicle of choice.
Volkswagen Group is undoubtedly aware of this and is currently working on the ID.2, a small electric car that will take the job of the Polo. Skoda might make its own version, but it will probably have its own name and marketing strategy. So no "Fabia EV."
