2022 Skoda Fabia Gets Official Design Sketches, It’s More Expensive Too

To be revealed next month, the B-segment hatchback will switch from the A06 platform to A0 underpinnings. In other words, it will share a few bits and pieces with the Volkswagen Polo, SEAT Ibiza, and the compact Scala.111 millimeters (4.37 inches) longer and 48 millimeters (1.88 inches) wider than before, the all-new Fabia will add 50 additional liters of trunk capacity for 380 liters (13.4 cubic feet) with the rear seats upright and 1,200 liters (42.3 cubic feet) with both partitions folded into the floor. Two design sketches offer a good look at the restyled grille with black ribs and chrome surrounds. LED headlights that help the urban dweller stand out in the crowd, L-shaped daytime running lights, and optional full-LED taillights are on the menu as well, along with double-spoke machined alloy wheels.Active shutters in the lower inlet of the front bumper, an elongated roof spoiler with side finlets, and very slim mirrors are worthy of your attention too. Skoda isn’t willing to share any details about the oily bits at the present moment, but it’s not exactly hard to guess what engines are in the offing.Just like the A0-underpinned Polo, the Fabia will be offered with three-cylinder gasoline and bi-fuel powerplants and the 1.5-liter TSI evo four-cylinder turbo. The four-cylinderturbo diesel won’t return to the lineup, which is understandable if you take a look at the decreasing take-up rate of diesel-engined passenger cars in the European Union and the UK.A five-speed manual will be the only transmission choice for low-powered engines that will appeal to fleet operators. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission will complete the lineup, and obviously enough, every variant of the Fabia will feature front-wheel drive.