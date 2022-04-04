autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Limited Edition Month  
Car reviews:
 

2022 Rivian R1T Goes to the Bonneville Salt Flats, It Runs Like the Wind

Home > News > Car Profile
4 Apr 2022, 18:47 UTC ·
Rivian is making more and more of its customers happy with the deliveries that started to happen more often. Now owners that waited two or three years for their all-electric trucks are trying to test them as they know best. Inspiration isn’t lacking, as we can see here. This guy went to the Bonneville Salt Flats!
Rivian R1T at the Bonneville Salt Flats 8 photos
2022 Rivian R1T at the Bonneville Salt Flats2022 Rivian R1T at the Bonneville Salt Flats2022 Rivian R1T at the Bonneville Salt Flats2022 Rivian R1T at the Bonneville Salt Flats2022 Rivian R1T at the Bonneville Salt Flats2022 Rivian R1T Infotainment Screen2022 Rivian R1T Infotainment Screen
This owner’s car is as new as they come. It even has some stickers left in some places. He decides it would be a good idea to see what his new EV is capable of, so a two-hour trip to the place where there are no speed restrictions enforced is planned quite fast.

Rivian’s infotainment system doesn’t allow the use of Android Auto or Apple CarPlay yet. But, as this guy proves, the proprietary software clients get with their new trucks does the job pretty well. It even includes Yelp ratings. The calculations made by the computer show that, on arrival, he’ll have 34 miles of range left after the journey of 118 miles is completed.

The driver doubted that the estimation was right, so he planned a stop along the way at a 350-kW charging station, where he discovered the R1T doesn’t have the capacity to charge this fast. The truck can extract power from the grid up to a maximum of 210 kW, but this value won’t be held for long. Accessories that keep the temperature of the battery at an optimum level will also require some power, which means that 184 kW is the rate at which most owners of these Rivians will charge their vehicles.

Furthermore, the charging rate will gradually decrease as the battery is charging over the 80% threshold. It has nothing to do with the batteries being new, as the owner says in the video down below. It protects the cells and their chemistry during their entire lifetime, not just for the first 5,000, 10,000, or 80,000 miles.

It is entirely possible that, at some point, Rivian will update the software and allow for the 300-kW charging rate. For now, customers of the R1T and R1S will have to wait a little longer at the charging points or stop more often during longer travels.

The speed test is done in Sport Mode with the suspension in its lowest setting. The driver accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96.5 kph) in 4 seconds, while the top speed reached on the Bonneville Salt Flats is 115 mph on full throttle. After this value has been hit, the truck doesn’t give you the full power anymore. It can still go to a maximum of 124.9 mph (210 kph), though.

Recent tests of the Rivian R1T done by owners show this truck is capable of delivering what the company promised. It's good to see it put to work and not disappoint.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
rivian rivian R1T top speed test Bonneville Salt Flats R1T Bonneville Salt Flats
RIVIAN models:
RIVIAN R1TRIVIAN R1T Fullsize PickupRIVIAN R1SRIVIAN R1S Large SUVAll RIVIAN models  
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories