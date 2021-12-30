autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

2022 Renault Duster Oroch Rumored With 1.3L Turbo Engine and Updated Styling

Home > News > Car Profile
30 Dec 2021, 20:09 UTC ·
Over in South America, the Duster Oroch is available solely as a dual-cab pickup truck with 1.6- and 2.0-liter powerplants. Come 2022, the larger of the two free-breathing mills will be allegedly replaced by a turbo four.
Renault Duster Oroch 9 photos
Renault Duster OrochRenault Duster OrochRenault Duster OrochRenault Duster OrochRenault Duster OrochRenault Duster OrochRenault Duster OrochRenault Duster Oroch
More specifically, the peeps at Motor1.com Brazil understand that Renault will use the TCe 1.3 flex-fuel engine of the Captur. Shared with the Euro-spec Duster crossover that Dacia manufactures in Romania, the H5Ht with flex-fuel capability makes 170 PS and 27.5 kgfm of torque in the Captur.

That’s 168 horsepower and 199 pound-feet (270 Nm), which is pretty alright for a unibody truck of this footprint and weight. Motor1 expects the naturally aspirated 1.6 to soldier on alongside the force-fed powerplant.

As for the reason the 1.3-liter turbo will replace the naturally aspirated 2.0, the L-7 emission standards are to blame. To make a long story as short as possible, L-7 emissions standards reduce the diurnal evaporative emission limit from 1.5 to 0.5 grams per test for vehicles that use gas or ethanol.

Just like the Brazil-spec Renault Captur, the Duster Oroch with the 1.3-liter turbocharged engine is also expected to feature a continuously variable transmission. The 2022 model isn’t going to benefit from a ground-up redesign according to the cited publication. Renault Argentina president and chief exec Pablo Sibilla made it clear that a replacement for the Duster Oroch will be presented in 2024, most likely for the 2025 model year.

Back home in Romania, the Dacia Duster sadly isn’t available as a pickup truck from the factory because the good ol’ panel van reigns supreme in Europe. But on the other hand, Romanian coachbuilder Romturingia converts the budget-oriented crossover utility vehicle into a single-cab truck.

Last October, the quirky-looking Duster Pick-Up carried a sticker price of 22,546 euros (then worth $26,748) excluding taxes and optional extras.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Current Duster Oroch pictured in the gallery.

2022 Renault Duster Oroch turbo Renault Duster Oroch Brazil Renault Duster Dacia Duster pickup truck
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories