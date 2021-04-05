2022 Range Rover PHEV To Double Its Electric Range

The fifth generation of the Range Rover is getting closer to its official reveal and test cars have started to shed some of the heavy camouflage cladding that was on earlier pre-production prototypes.
While in the middle of winter we spotted a model that looked like it was carved from one solid block of metal, we then got the chance to get a sneak preview of some of its interior, with giant screens seeming to envelop the entire cockpit.
The model’s striptease has actually started not long ago, with a prototype spotted in Europe showing its grille for the first time back in March.
Now it’s time to have a sneak peek at a 2022 Ranger Rover PHEV prototype, which does a very good job of hiding its electrified roots since there is no visible charging port.
That said, Land Rover engineers did make sure to include yellow stickers on the windshield and rear window, which usually signal a vehicle that uses some high-voltage powertrain, at least partly.
Despite rumors of a fully electric Range Rover to make an appearance at some point, JLR is in no hurry to start developing one, at least for the first half of the upcoming 2022 Range Rover life cycle.
Until that times comes, the P400e replacement will get a much bigger battery, and thanks to the improved weight and packaging characteristics of its aluminum platform it should have double the electric range of its predecessor.
The current model uses a 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, with the new one expected to come with at least 25 kWh of available electron juice and lower weight.
This should translate into a zero-emission range of close to 100 km (62 miles), or almost as much as the Mercedes-Benz GLE PHEV versions, which are currently the world record holders for highest electric range plug-in hybrid SUVs. To put things into perspective, the current Range Rover P400e has a 51 km (31 miles) electric range.
Based on a brand-new architecture that will be used on a whole bunch of other upcoming Jaguar and Land Rover models, including the possibly canceled or at least postponed all-electric Jaguar XJ replacement, the 2022 Range Rover should drop a considerable amount of weight compared to the current generation.
The PHEV version will continue to be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, although with slightly revised power and emissions, as JLR prepares the Ingenium modular family of four-pots and inline-sixes for Euro 7.
The rest of the engine lineup will consist of mild-hybrid powertrains, with the old-school 5.0-liter V8 said to be replaced by a 4.4-liter eight-cylinder engine borrowed from former Land Rover owners BMW.
