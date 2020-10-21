2022 Range Rover Long Wheelbase and 2021 Bentley Bentayga LWB: Battle of Lux

Next year will be an important one for the high-end circles of the SUV market, with two key players set to debut in long wheelbase form. We're talking about the Bentley Bentayga LWB, which should land in the first part of the year, as a 2021 model and the Range Rover LWB, with the latter expected to arrive in the second half of the year, coming as a 2022 model.
It's worth noting that, with the release of the fourth-generation Range Rover, the two lavish high-riders will be closer than ever before.
The RR prototype, which was spotted just outside the Nurburgring (the Bentley tester was photographed on the Green Hell itself), is still covered in heavy camouflage. Even so, the automaker is expected to deliver an evolutionary rather than a revolutionary design, especially in terms of the exterior.
Underneath the skin, we find Jaguar Land Rover's new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture), with the LWB model, which can be easily differentiated thanks to its massive rear doors, expected to debut at the same tine with the "standard" vehicle - the said platform will also be used by the future Range Rover Sport, which will arrive after the models discussed here.
The architecture has been designed with hybrid and full electric propulsion in mind. However, until we get to see the heavily electrified versions of the RR, we can mention the mild-hybrid inline-six powerplant the outgoing Range Rover received earlier this year, which will also be used by the new model.
While continuity for the V8 has yet to be confirmed, we'll remind you that the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has entered a tech sharing deal with former Land Rover owner BMW (the company went through a Ford era in between the two said owners). As such, we should see the gas-guzzling supercharged 5.0-liter V8 of the current Range Rover replaced by 4.4-liter twin-turbo motor from the Bavarian automaker.
We've covered the mid-cycle revamp of the hot seller that is the Bentayga (over 20,000 units in less than 5 years) back in June: the exterior design conceals the size of the vehicle with added grace, the cabin is roomier, while the wider tracks also bring handling benefits.
Nevertheless, the extra rear legroom of the facelifted version might still not be enough for certain customers, which is why the Long Wheelbase derivative is in the works.
The 2021 range has marked the disappearance of the "normal" W12 model, with the lineup being divided between the Speed (think: W12 in maximum attack mode), the V8 and the turbocharged V6-based plug-in hybrid, with the latter set to be revealed soon. And, given the fact that the Chinese market, which is known for its LWB preference, features a significant luxury vehicle tax, which is reduced for this sort of gas-electric architecture, we should see both the "standard" and the LWB Bentayga receiving the hardware.
Now, until we get the official details for these British machines, you'll find spyshots of both in the image gallery.
