2022 Range Rover Long Wheelbase and 2021 Bentley Bentayga LWB: Battle of Lux

Next year will be an important one for the high-end circles of the SUV market, with two key players set to debut in long wheelbase form. We're talking about the Bentley Bentayga LWB, which should land in the first part of the year, as a 2021 model and the Range Rover LWB, with the latter expected to arrive in the second half of the year, coming as a 2022 model.

