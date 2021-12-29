2022 Ram ProMaster City Gains More Standard Kit

What do you call the Fiat Doblo for the United States? That would be Ram ProMaster City, a small commercial vehicle that competes directly with the segment-leading Ford Transit Connect. Introduced stateside for the 2015 model year, the ProMaster City enters 2022 with more goodies.
More specifically, the two-seat cargo van and five-seat passenger wagon come with a body-color front bumper, daytime running lights, backup sensors, cruise control, as well as a manual height and lumbar adjustments for the driver. For whatever reason, Ram has discontinued the Tradesman and SLT in favor of a single trim level. Although the competition flaunts better tech and styling, the ProMaster City promises best-in-class cargo volume.
In addition to 131.7 cubic feet (3,729 liters) of whatnots, Ram lists the small van with a payload capacity of 1,890 pounds (857 kilograms), a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms), and a driving range of 448 miles (721 kilometers). The sole powerplant available is a four-cylinder mill that cranks out 178 horsepower and 174 pound-feet (236 Nm) at 3,800 rpm.
The so-called Tigershark engine is fitted with a front-wheel-drive automatic transmission, the TorqueFlite 948TE based on the ZF 9HP. Notorious for its technical imperfections, the nine-speed automatic was introduced at the 2013 New York International Auto Show by the 2014 Jeep Cherokee.
Tuned for 87-octane gasoline, the ProMaster City achieves a combined economy rating of 24 miles per gallon (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers) as per the Environmental Protection Agency. No fewer than seven exterior colors are offered, as follows: Deep Red Metallic, Bright Red, Bright White, Blue Night Metallic, Quartz Gray Metallic, Silver Metallic, and Black Metallic.
Engineered to tackle big jobs, the ProMaster City is rocking a dual-link independent rear suspension. The Ford Maverick pickup truck, by comparison, settles for a twist-beam rear axle for the FWD hybrid and turbo engines.
