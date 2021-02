2022 Ram Dakota Mid-Size Pickup Reportedly Canceled

I, for one, can’t understand why the project was canceled. Mid-size pickups are viable alternatives to sport utility vehicles in the United States, and the sales figures for this segment are pretty fine despite the ongoing sanitary crisis. The ever-popular Tacoma, for example, sold 238,806 units last year while the Ranger moved 101,486 units, a 13.3 percent increase over 2019.The best-performing truck in the segment is the Jeep Gladiator, which jumped by 94 percent from 40,047 to 77,542 examples. That’s not bad at all for a Wrangled-styled workhorse that carries a starting price of $33,565 excluding destination charge. What’s more, the revived Dakota should have shared its oily bits with the Gladiator, right down to both engine options.As standard, the Jeep-branded pickup belts out 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm). The EcoDiesel isn’t as potent at 260 horsepower, but it more than makes up for it in terms of torque (442 pound-feet or 600 Nm). Not long now, the Gladiator will also receive a plug-in hybrid option similar to that of the Wrangler 4xe.“An off-road-spec Rebel trim level also wasn’t out of the question” according to GM Authority , “offering upgraded suspension, underbody protection, new tires, and more aggressive styling.” The question is, don’t you feel that Ram is missing out a lot by not going forward with the Dakota?Think about it for a minute. For starters, we could have been treated to an extended cab instead of a crew cab. Secondly, rear-wheel drive and a work truck-like trim level would have brought down the starting price by a considerable margin over the Gladiator. Given these circumstances, the Dakota would’ve had a fighting chance against the Ranger and its peers.