2022 Powerfly FS 9 Equipped E-Bike Can Rock Just About Any Adventure You Seek

Folks, the machine before you is the 2022 Powerfly FS 9 Equipped e-bike from none other than Trek. After all, who else would create this sort of monstrosity?
Now, the best way for me to sum up just what sort of bike FS 9 is, to just say that it looks like one of the more ready-to-roll all-around bikes I've seen in a while. I mean, this thing can do it all, and I wouldn't be surprised if it can handle a drop or two as well. Time to see what sort of machine you can get for 6,250 USD (5,518 EUR at current exchange rates).
Just to kick things off, FS 9 is huge, or at least, looks that way. The menacing and able Powerfly frame geometry has been brought to the tarmac, and the result is a 59.64-pound (27.1-kilogram) e-bike built around an Alpha Platinum Aluminum frame.
Speaking of the frame, a very dropped top tube not only helps riders mount and unmount the bike in urban settings, but the moment you take things off-road, the top tube offers the necessary clearance in case things get wild. Best of all, if you've got big plans, this puppy features a dropper post with 100 mm (3.94 in) of travel to give riders even more clearance.
As part of the frame, two essential features need to be taken a look at. The first is the removable integrated battery offered by Bosch, a PowerTube 625 with 625 Wh of juice. Trek mentions that this battery is good for about three hours on rugged terrain and 5 hours on smooth adventures.
As for what that battery pack is used for, Trek seems to have left the drivetrain unchanged in comparison to the 2021 version. The same Bosch Performance CX motor with 85 Nm (62.7 lb-ft) of torque and a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) is used. The rest of the drivetrain is tuned to the sound of 12 speeds and running under Shimano XT M8100 components. Braking is handled by Shimano, too, with four-piston hydraulic brakes and 203 mm (8 in) rotors.
From here, it's time to look at what sort of suspension properties this trinket features. At the front of FS 9, an SR Suntour Zeron 35 brings 120 mm (4.7 in) of travel and sports a 44 mm (1.73 in) offset. At the rear, on the other hand, a RockShox SID Lux Select+ with a 45 mm (1.77 in) stroke. If you're unhappy with any of these components, switch them out with something you like better.
One of the main reasons I chose to bring this e-bike to light is because it's equipped to rock it just about anywhere. From the added fenders, headlight and taillights, and cargo rack at the rear, FS 9 seems ready to give your groceries one hell of a ride. For a second, imagine seeing someone taking a small detour from grocery shopping and hitting up some trails on their way home. What would go through your mind?
About Trek, what is there to say? This team has been building bikes since before most of us were born, officially, since 1975. Heck, just turn on your TV to any cycling channel, and chances are you'll see a Trek bike in the next minute or so.
It's this sort of history, knowledge, and heritage that sprouted the Powerfly FS 9 Equipped. Sure, you may be paying more than you would for a used car, but grocery shopping with a side of trails seems priceless.
