2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Looks Ready for Production in New Spy Photos

According to chief executive officer Oliver Blume, the peeps at Porsche are having a ball with their first-ever electric vehicle. Taycan demand is off the scale, and because of the sports sedan’s commercial success, the unveiling of the Taycan Cross Turismo has been pushed back to 2021. 21 photos AWD will arrive at dealerships as a 2022 model. The prototype in the photo gallery is equipped with yellow brake calipers, and based on the finish of the rotors, they’re likely the ceramic-composite option that costs $9k. Hardware goodies also include the rear-axle steering system which reduces the car’s turning circle at low speeds.



Photographed next to a sedan, the more practical body style features black roof rails that don’t appear to be only for show. Lest we forget,



Obviously enough, the selling point of the Cross Turismo is the combination of improved cargo capacity and the exhilarating performance of the Taycan we’ve recently HP with Overboost Power and Launch Control turned on. In this spec and with these settings, the sedan is much obliged to blast to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.6 seconds, onto a top speed of 161 mph (259 kph).



As it’s also the case with the Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo, the second body variant will be a few thousand dollars more expensive. For reference, the Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 Sport Turismo retail at $91,800 and $98,000 before destination charge and optional extras.



Following the family-oriented Cross Turismo on the J1 platform, Porsche is going to level up to an all-new electric vehicle platform - the PPE - for the all-new Macan. Back in March 2020, the German automaker let it slip that we'll be treated to "a purely electrically powered vehicle." Alas, you'd better bid farewell to turbocharged gasoline and diesel options right now.