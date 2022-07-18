2022 Porsche Macan GTS Reviewed: Is It More Than Just 'Good'?

Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the Porsche Macan range has brought a bit more beyond the usual tweaked front and rear ends, and a few updates inside. There is a GTS model available, which replaces the old Turbo and brings more exciting things to the party.
Packing a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6, it is rated at 434 hp (440 ps / 324 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), you are looking at an impressive 4.1 seconds, an 0.4-second improvement, and flat-out, it is capable of doing 169 mph (272 kph).
Telling it apart from the rest of the 2022 Macan range is relatively easy, as it sports a few styling changes on the outside. It comes with the typical LED strip at the back, stretching across the tailgate from taillight to taillight, has the ‘Macan GTS’ badging in the middle, below the ‘Porsche’ lettering, and boasts a quad-pipe layout, with cutouts on the outer edges of the diffuser.
Opening the door will reveal the new GT Sport steering wheel, sourced from the 911, as well as new option packages. The center console was redesigned and reminds of that of the Taycan, featuring cleaner looks all around, and haptic elements. A shorter gearshift lever is part of the updates. The entire 2022 Macan family, including the GTS, is a good family hauler, albeit some might argue that the cargo area should have been bigger.
But what is all this talk about the 2022 Macan, and more specifically the Macan GTS? Well, it was this model that was put to the test on video down below. The footage is signed by AutoTrader, and doesn’t only have the ex-Top Gear co-host Rory Reid behind it, but newcomer Alexandra Legouix too, who wanted to find out if it is ‘good’ or ‘great’.
