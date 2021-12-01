2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid, Sporty Enough for the Amount of Hybrid

Let’s face it. The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid is perhaps the most attractive SUV coupe out so far. Its fastback roofline, unique styling, and spectacular powertrain make it both appealing and entertaining behind the wheel. Jakub and Yuri from TheStraightPipes got a chance from Porsche to spec out their own 2022 Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid and review it.

8 photos