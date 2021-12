2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid, Sporty Enough for the Amount of Hybrid

Porsche gave the duo a chance to customize their own press car to show them what they have in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur catalog. It also gave Jakub and Yuri a chance to experience the Porsche buying process.Their options included; a Carmine red exterior, rear-axle steering, sport exhaust system, adaptive air suspension, and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control. Interior options include illuminated carbon-fiber door seal guards, tinted LED taillights, wireless charger, onboard ac charger, and carbon fiber floor mats. Additional options included a painted key with a leather key pouch, houndstooth seats, and a premium plus package in black.The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid drives sublimely, and since it’s also e-powered, you can switch to full-electric mode. You can also switch from e-power to sport by turning a dial, which activates the gasoline engine for sport response. It also comes with a cool spoiler that goes up and down. When driving faster, it goes up even more. Since it’s a coupe, you get a little less trunk and rear-seat space.The Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid comes with a 3.0-liter turbo V6 engine and plug-in hybrid motor mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, making 455 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque (700 Nm). It has a towing capability of 7,700 lbs (3500 kg).The 2022 Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid is pretty fast, but flooring it in hybrid mode takes time. The system switches from downshifting, boost, turbo, and into the right gear - a new development for Porsche GT cars. Flooring it from Sports Plus gets a much quicker response.Jakub and Yuri feel the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid drives like any other Cayenne. In Yuri’s words, it’s sporty enough for the amount of hybrid in it.