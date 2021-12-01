2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid, Sporty Enough for the Amount of Hybrid

Let’s face it. The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid is perhaps the most attractive SUV coupe out so far. Its fastback roofline, unique styling, and spectacular powertrain make it both appealing and entertaining behind the wheel. Jakub and Yuri from TheStraightPipes got a chance from Porsche to spec out their own 2022 Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid and review it.
Porsche gave the duo a chance to customize their own press car to show them what they have in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur catalog. It also gave Jakub and Yuri a chance to experience the Porsche buying process.
Their options included; a Carmine red exterior, rear-axle steering, sport exhaust system, adaptive air suspension, and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control. Interior options include illuminated carbon-fiber door seal guards, tinted LED taillights, wireless charger, onboard ac charger, and carbon fiber floor mats. Additional options included a painted key with a leather key pouch, houndstooth seats, and a premium plus package in black.
The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid drives sublimely, and since it’s also e-powered, you can switch to full-electric mode. You can also switch from e-power to sport by turning a dial, which activates the gasoline engine for sport response. It also comes with a cool spoiler that goes up and down. When driving faster, it goes up even more. Since it’s a coupe, you get a little less trunk and rear-seat space.
The Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid comes with a 3.0-liter turbo V6 engine and plug-in hybrid motor mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, making 455 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque (700 Nm). It has a towing capability of 7,700 lbs (3500 kg).
The 2022 Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid is pretty fast, but flooring it in hybrid mode takes time. The system switches from downshifting, boost, turbo, and into the right gear - a new development for Porsche GT cars. Flooring it from Sports Plus gets a much quicker response.
Jakub and Yuri feel the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid drives like any other Cayenne. In Yuri’s words, it’s sporty enough for the amount of hybrid in it.
