2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Might Look Humble but Is a Champion on the Track

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is easily one of the best 911 ever made. Parked side by side, most people would choose the 911 GT3 winged-version over the touring. However, Porsche got rid of the wing since it's touring, humbling it down for street driving. But don't let that fool you. It's precisely the same car minus the wing and a few teeny-weeny details.
Jakub and Yuri from TheStraightPipes got the chance to review this rare touring manual with launch control.
There are a few reasons why the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring could be the best 911. For starters, it's a driver-focused naturally aspirated flat-six stick shift Porsche. It doesn't get better than that.
The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring yearns for the track with its glorious roar from the moment you crank the engine. Its steering responsiveness is unrivaled, sparking inner confidence cruising through the back roads and hill passes.
Forget its subtle looks. The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring doesn't have a place on the streets. How else would you know it comes with a retractable wing that pops up at certain speeds? Parading it in city traffic is blasphemy!
Under the hood, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring harbors the same powertrain you'd find in the winged-version, a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six, mated to a six-speed manual transmission, making 502 hp/510 ps (375 kW) and 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) of torque on a rear-wheel-drive setup.
You also get an all-time car enthusiast feature: flat-foot shifting. With this feature, you can leave your gas foot on the floor while clutching in and shifting (we don't recommend you try this on a shi*box).
Behind the wheel, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring performs as expected of a new-age 911. It understeers just a bit for the driver to gain control and floor it on the straights. Jakub admits it's the most direct steering he's experienced.
"It follows the road perfectly. You know exactly what your tires are doing. It's actual perfection in steering," he added.
Perhaps the biggest letdown of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is its biggest advantage – its stick-shift tranny. It means slower acceleration compared to the PDK.
