2022 Polestar 2 Gets Increased Range, Can Be Had for $45,900 Without Incentives

The 2022 Polestar 2 electric sedan has received an entry-level version , which may come at a Tesla-beating price in some states. The latest version is not a stripped-down model for a lower price, as it comes with the same 78-kWh battery, which means it gets more range than the previously released model. 20 photos



That is $4,000 less than the all-wheel-drive version, which has 44 percent more power thanks to a second motor placed on the rear axle, which is not present here.



In numbers, the entry-level version comes with 231 hp and 248 lb.-ft (336 Nm) of torque, down from 408 hp and 487 pound-feet (660 Nm) of torque of the all-wheel-drive variant. The EPA-estimated range of the entry-level Polestar 2 is 265 miles.



With federal, state, and local incentives, the price can go as low as $34,900. The specified value includes a $7,500 federal EV tax credit, a $2,000 California Clean Vehicle Rebate, and a $1,500 California Clean Fuel Reward deducted from the started price.



Those who choose to spend the $4,000 saved after choosing this version on options can go for the Plus Pack, which costs exactly that amount, and it brings a ten percent range increase in certain conditions thanks to a mechanical heat pump, which is new for the MY2022 sedan.



The Plus Pack also features a full-length panoramic glass roof, a Harman Kardon audio system for its premium interior, WeaveTech vegan upholstery, and high-level interior illumination. Polestar recommends this package for those living in cold climates, but also for those who want to get the best possible range out of their electric sedan.



Regardless of the version of the electric sedan, all variants come with Google's Android Automotive OS infotainment system with Google Assistant and Google Maps built in. Customers can order the Polestar 2 online on polestar.com, and the same site is the place where a test drive can be booked in advance of an order.



Those interested in driver assistance systems can opt for the $3,200 Pilot Pack, which comes with Pilot Assist, Blind Sport Information System, Adaptive Cruise Control , Cross-Traffic Alert, and even 360-degree surround-view cameras and all-round parking sensors, including other safety features. Polestar also offers 20-inch wheels with a unique spoke pattern for $1,200, a semi-electric towbar for $1,200, as well as metallic paint for the same amount. If vegan upholstery is not enough, Polestar also offers a ventilated Nappa leather interior for $4,000.



