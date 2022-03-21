2022 Polestar 2 Electrifies Australia With Three Versions, Pricing Starts at AU$59,900

Having officially landed in Australia last month, local deliveries of the Polestar 2 have kicked off. The first units of the “electric performance fastback,” as the Swedish automaker refers to it, are on their way to owners in Sydney and Melbourne.
Kicking off the Polestar 2 family Down Under is the Standard Range version, with a single-motor. It starts at AU$59,900 or US$44,395 at the current exchange rates, and it is followed by the Long Range, single-motor model. This one can be had from AU$64,900 (equal to US$48,100), and the Long Range, dual-motor option, which sits at the top of the lineup, has a suggested retail price of AU$69,900 (US$51,805).
“This is a very proud moment for everyone at Polestar, as we commence official handovers to Australian owners just a few weeks after first going on-sale,” said Polestar Australia’s chief, Samantha Johnson. “Launching a new electric vehicle in Australia at a time when incentives are gaining momentum and more consumers are looking to accelerate their transition to EVs is very exciting. It’s great to be part of the journey, and we can’t wait to see more of our cars on Australian roads.”
No matter what kind of powertrain it packs, all versions of the Polestar 2 are nicely specced Down Under. Each and every one of them is offered with LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, 11.2-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration, heated front seats with semi-electric adjustment, premium audio, auto-dimming rearview mirror, four USB-C ports, two-zone climate control, and others. Stuff such as the keyless entry, electric tailgate, digital key, and a generous host of safety gear comes at no extra cost as well.
Customers can further equip their electric crossover, which shares its construction with the Volvo XC40, with additional features, at an extra cost. The Plus Pack, for one, brings a panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon sound system, and vegan upholstery. The Pilot Lite Pack adds a 360-degree camera system, and other safety gear, and the Performance Pack enhances the driving dynamics with the Ohlins dampers, Brembo brakes, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. The latter is, however, limited to the Long Range dual-motor version of the car.
Packing a 224 ps (221 hp / 165 kW) electric motor, the Standard Range single-motor has a 440-km (273-mile) autonomy in the WLTP cycle. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 7.4 seconds, and top speed is 160 kph (100 mph). The Long Range single-motor variant has a 231 ps (228 hp / 170 kW) motor, and is just as fast as the entry-level grade, though it boasts a 540-km (336-mile) range with the battery fully charged. With 408 ps (402 hp / 300 kW) on tap, the Long Range dual-motor needs 4.7 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) and has a 160 kph (100 mph) top speed. It can travel for 480 km (298 miles) on a single charge.
