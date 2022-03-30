Codenamed P5, the all-new Peugeot 308 is based on the same platform as the previous generation. Better styled and roomier, the 2022 model also happens to be available with a PHEV powertrain, a fuel-sipping car that makes a mess of the moose test performed by our friends at km77.
Specified with Michelin Primacy 4 S1 tires that measure 225/40 by 18 inches on every corner, the blue-painted hatchback in the featured clip is the range-topping GT Pack Hybrid 225. Although it’s the most expensive 308 on sale right now, it took two cones out at 80 kph (50 mph) on the first run.
km77 does note good reactions. Performed at lower speeds, the subsequent moose tests would have been passed with flying colors had it not been for the power steering. This vital system somehow failed twice at 73 kph (45 mph) and 78 kph (48 mph), which is why the reviewer had to switch to an identical car for the rest of the day. Be that as it may, the third-generation 308 can’t enter the first corner of the moose test as fast as the second gen.
Priced at 43,150 euros in Spain, which is a little more than 48,000 freedom eagles at current exchange rates, the GT Pack Hybrid 225 cranks out a grand total of 220 ps (217 horsepower) and 360 Nm (266 pound-feet) of torque. Its plug-in system includes a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, an eight-speed automatic of the torque-converter variety, an electric motor, and a 12.4-kWh battery that promises 59 kilometers (37 miles) of electric range.
Lower down the spectrum, we have a lesser plug-in hybrid and a selection of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines. The lowliest of trim levels and powertrain options come standard with a six-speed manual transmission.
"The compact segment remains one of the most important and competitive segments - and one in which Peugeot has a proud record of success,” declared Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK. “With the addition of PHEVs for the first time, the new 308 represents a significant step in our commitment to having an electrified variant of every new model by 2025."
