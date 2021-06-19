2022 Opel Astra Sheds Its GM Weight, Gets Rendered With New Vizor Face

More on this:

1 Opel Teases Next-Gen Astra Hatchback, First of Its Kind to Be Electrified

2 2022 Opel Astra Shows New Face of German Hatchbacks in Accurate Rendering

3 2020 Opel Astra Brings the Recipe for Success Back to Germany

4 2020 Opel Astra Comes to the World with Better Aerodynamics and New Transmission

5 2020 Opel Astra PHEV to Be Made in Germany