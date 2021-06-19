2022 Opel Astra Sheds Its GM Weight, Gets Rendered With New Vizor Face

The Opel Astra K is about to be turned into the L, with the PSA (Stellantis) owned brand already releasing a few teaser images and dropping interesting clues about it over the past few weeks.
Expected to be fully unveiled in the coming months, with Opel confirming that it will be assembled at the Russelsheim factory in Germany as of later this year, the new generation Astra has had its pixels rearranged in the digital realm by our friends at Kolesa, who have imagined what it might look like.
Mind you, the digital illustrations are realistic, as they have been based on the latest teasers released by the automaker, and display the model as a hatchback, with the brand’s new Vizor front end. The more upright grille and slimmer LED headlamps remind of the new Mokka, and the bumper, with wide lower grille and vertical side air intakes, makes it look more modern.
At the back, it features slim L-shaped taillights, vertical reflectors mounted on each side of the rather aggressively styled diffuser with fake exhaust pipes, and displays its moniker in the middle of the tailgate, right below the Opel logo. The dual-tone paintwork, with white body and black roof, as well as the new wheels, have further boosted its youthful presence.
Taking center stage inside will be the so-called ‘Pure Panel’ widescreen display, which merges the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. These will provide access to most functions of the car, as Opel has confirmed that it has trimmed the number of physical buttons. The steering wheel is also brand new, and the seats should be a bit more comfortable.
Unlike the Astra K, which is built around the D2XX platform shared with the Chevrolet Cruze and Buick Envision, among others, the all-new 2022 Astra L will sit on PSA’s modular EMP2 architecture, used for the latest Peugeot 308.
Opel has confirmed that it will launch it in the hatchback and estate body styles, with an electrified powertrain, perhaps a plug-in hybrid, and the usual petrol and diesel units.
Some believe that a more agile PHEV will sit at the top of the range, with around 300 HP and all-wheel-drive, as a Volkswagen Golf R-rivaling model, but this has yet to be confirmed.
Mind you, the digital illustrations are realistic, as they have been based on the latest teasers released by the automaker, and display the model as a hatchback, with the brand’s new Vizor front end. The more upright grille and slimmer LED headlamps remind of the new Mokka, and the bumper, with wide lower grille and vertical side air intakes, makes it look more modern.
At the back, it features slim L-shaped taillights, vertical reflectors mounted on each side of the rather aggressively styled diffuser with fake exhaust pipes, and displays its moniker in the middle of the tailgate, right below the Opel logo. The dual-tone paintwork, with white body and black roof, as well as the new wheels, have further boosted its youthful presence.
Taking center stage inside will be the so-called ‘Pure Panel’ widescreen display, which merges the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. These will provide access to most functions of the car, as Opel has confirmed that it has trimmed the number of physical buttons. The steering wheel is also brand new, and the seats should be a bit more comfortable.
Unlike the Astra K, which is built around the D2XX platform shared with the Chevrolet Cruze and Buick Envision, among others, the all-new 2022 Astra L will sit on PSA’s modular EMP2 architecture, used for the latest Peugeot 308.
Opel has confirmed that it will launch it in the hatchback and estate body styles, with an electrified powertrain, perhaps a plug-in hybrid, and the usual petrol and diesel units.
Some believe that a more agile PHEV will sit at the top of the range, with around 300 HP and all-wheel-drive, as a Volkswagen Golf R-rivaling model, but this has yet to be confirmed.