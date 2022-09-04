2022 NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Portland Live Coverage

Mathematically seven drivers are still eligible to win the championship. Will Power is the leading driver in the standings, and between him and the seventh driver are 58 points.
In second place is Will Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden only three points behind. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon trails by 14 points, with Marcus Ericsson (43 points difference), Alex Palou (minus-43), Scott McLaughlin (minus-54), and O'Ward also in the hunt.
Defending world champion Alex Palou is also the defending winner here at Portland. Scott McLaughlin took the pole, starting ahead of Will Power, Christian Lundgaard, Alex Palou, and Pato O'Ward. To complete the top ten, we have Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, and David Malukas.
18:59 UTC The top ten for today's race after qualifying:
- 1st – Scott McLaughlin
- 2nd – Will Power
- 3rd – Christian Lundgaard
- 4th – Alex Palou
- 5th – Pato O’Ward
- 6th – Felix Rosenqvist
- 7th – Colton Herta
- 8th – Josef Newgarden
- 9th – Alexander Rossi
- 10th – David Malukas
18:58 UTC
