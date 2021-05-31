2022 Nissan Z Proto Walkaround Video Reveals 7,000-RPM Redline, Cool Easter Eggs

5 Nissan GT-R Sport Wagon Looks Like a Sensible Supercar Killer in Quick Rendering

Expected to launch in late 2021 as a 2022 model, the Nissan Z promises to disrupt an overhyped Japanese sports car. First and foremost, the GR Supra will play second fiddle because it doesn’t feature a stick shift. 45 photos



Toward the halfway point of the 16-minute video featured below, Byron also highlights the gauge pod on the top of the dashboard. The one closest to the driver is for boost and goes up to 20 pounds per square inch, the middle gauge is for turbo speed and goes up to 25,000 revolutions per minute, and the final one is curious for a modern car, namely a volt gauge.



The working prototype also hides a few Easter Eggs in plain sight, starting with the 1,969-mile odometer reading that references the first year of production for the Datsun 240Z. The distance-to-empty readout shows 370 miles, and the digital clock on the top right corner of the central touchscreen reads 2:40 PM. There are, however, a few more details worthy of mention.



Take a second look at the digital instrument cluster. The centrally-located tachometer goes up to 7,000 rpm in sport mode, which is 500 rpm short of the 3.7-liter V6 in the 370Z. The all-new Z doesn’t rev as high because it’s a twin-turbo affair borrowed from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, a luxurious coupe that flaunts 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque. Coincidence or not, the go-faster Q60 also tops 7,000 rpm.



As opposed to the Infiniti’s seven-speed auto, the optional transmission in the



