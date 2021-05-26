2022 Nissan Z Order Books Open This November, Tipsters Suggest

4 Watch the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Try to Prove Its Worth Off-Road

Three years ago, senior vice president of design Alfonso Albaisa hinted that a brand-new Z is on the horizon. The replacement for the 370Z was revealed as a prototype last year with a stick shift, and immediately after the unveiling, pictures of pre-production vehicles made the rounds. 41 photos



Expected to enter production at the Tochigi plant in Kaminokawa, Japan by the end of 2021 for the 2022 model year, the Nissan Z could feature 400 horsepower in the most basic configuration. VR30DDTT is the codename of the 3.0-liter V6 with a twin-turbo setup, and you may know this engine from the Infiniti Red Sport 400 lineup of performance sedans and coupes.



The six-cylinder mill sweetens the deal with 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque from 1,600 to 5,200 revs, which translates to superior acceleration compared to the free-breathing V6 of the 370Z. In addition to a six-speed manual, the Z will be available with a Mercedes-sourced automatic tranny.



9G-Tronic is how the Three-Pointed Star calls the nine-speed transmission, which dates back to 2013 when it rolled out in the turbo diesel-engined E 350 BlueTEC. It remains to be seen, however, if Nissan can set up the 9G-Tronic to shift quicker than the ZF 8HP that Toyota utilizes in the GR Supra.



Rumored to retail at $34,995 in the United States, the Z will reportedly feature three main options. These are the $5,000 Type S, $5,000 Type T, and a $10,000 combo of the two called Type ST. In the not-so-distant future, a NISMO-branded variant is expected with approximately 450 ponies.