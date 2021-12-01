5 2017 Nissan Murano Goes On Sale From $30,640

1 2021 Nissan Murano Is Almost $1k More Expensive, Starts From $32,510

More on this:

2022 Nissan Murano Launched in the U.S. With Midnight Edition Package, More Gear

Nissan has upgraded the Murano for the 2022 model year, with its flagship crossover, which sits above the Rogue, Rogue Sport, and Kicks in the brand’s U.S. family, getting the Midnight Edition Package and extra equipment. 6 photos



Things such as the Zero Gravity front and outboard rear seating, optional Power Panoramic Moonroof, and NissanConnect color touchscreen infotainment system, with an 8-inch display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, standard across the lineup, are also included. Moreover, the SL and above trim levels get the NissanConnect with Navigation, at no extra cost.



Now, speaking of the range, it comprises the



No matter which version of the 2022 Nissan Murano you go for, all of them are powered by the same 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine. Hooked up to an Xtronic continuously variable transmission ( CVT ), it produces 260 horsepower, directed to the front wheels. The all-wheel drive system is a $1,700 option across the lineup, and the fuel economy is rated at 20/28/23 mpg (11.8/8.4/10.2 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined, the automaker’s official website reveals. Bring a black look on the outside, which can be seen on the upper and lower grilles, trim, and alloy wheels, which are 20 inches in diameter, the Midnight Edition Package is available for the front- and all-wheel drive versions of the Murano SV . On top of this, the grade in question gets standard heated front seats and leatherette upholstery.Things such as the Zero Gravity front and outboard rear seating, optional Power Panoramic Moonroof, and NissanConnect color touchscreen infotainment system, with an 8-inch display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, standard across the lineup, are also included. Moreover, the SL and above trim levels get the NissanConnect with Navigation, at no extra cost.Now, speaking of the range, it comprises the S, SV, SL, and Platinum . All of them are offered with standard front- and optional all-wheel drive. Pricing for the most affordable variant of the 2022 Murano starts at $32,910, excluding the $1,175 destination and handling charge. The two mid-range models can be ordered from $36,450 and $40,410, respectively, whereas the top-of-the-line Platinum comes from $44,460. Compared to last year, all get a $100 price bump, save for the SV, which is $510 more expensive.No matter which version of the 2022 Nissan Murano you go for, all of them are powered by the same 3.5-literV6 engine. Hooked up to an Xtronic continuously variable transmission (), it produces 260 horsepower, directed to the front wheels. The all-wheel drive system is a $1,700 option across the lineup, and the fuel economy is rated at 20/28/23 mpg (11.8/8.4/10.2 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined, the automaker’s official website reveals.

load press release