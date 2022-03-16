2022 Nissan Frontier Sounds Much Better With MagnaFlow Cat-Back Exhaust System

Founded in 1981, Car Sound Exhaust-owned MagnaFlow is one of the most respected exhaust specialists in the United States. Based in California, these guys have taken upon themselves to improve the aural qualities of the 2022 Frontier with a pair of cat-back exhausts.
Overland is how the most affordable system is called, a $989 upgrade that promises moderate exterior sound levels and mild interior sound levels compared to the bone-stock exhaust. As the name implies, the Overland improves both clearance and departure angles in addition to the sounds produced by the direct-injected V6. 3.0-inch main piping opens the list of goodies, along with a straight-through muffler and a side-exit polished tip.
A no-drone resonator also needs to be mentioned, nullifying the unwanted noises produced at freeway speeds. Designed to fit both the crew cab and king cab, the Overland is produced from stainless steel using CNC robotic manufacturing techniques. Unfortunately for prospective customers, MagnaFlow failed to mention what kind of stainless steel they've used.
To the uninitiated, 316 and 304 may look the same. Type 304 stainless steel is the most widely used stainless steel around, but type 316 flaunts superior corrosion resistance compared to other chromium-nickel steels. The bottom line is 316 costs a little more thanks to its 2-percent molybdenum content that resists corrosion to chlorides that include seawater and de-icing salts.
Next up, the Street exhaust is pretty much the same as the Overland sans the clearance and departure angles. It’s priced at $1,099 excluding taxes and shipping, and just its off-road sibling, it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.
As for the all-new Frontier, the 2022 model is better described as a heavy facelift. Even the press release for the mid-size truck mentions that it’s “building on a proven chassis and frame,” so don’t expect a huge difference over the previous generation. Only available with a nine-speed automatic produced by Jatco under license from Mercedes, the Frontier packs 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet (381 Nm) from a displacement of 3.8 liters.
