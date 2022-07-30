2022 Nissan Frontier GT-R Rendering Is a Super Truck in a Nismo Suit

After more than two decades in U.S. showrooms as a rebadged Navara, the Nissan Frontier finally became a stand-alone nameplate in 2021. Larger than before and developed to cater to the needs of the U.S. truck buyer, the 2022 Frontier is a better pickup in just about every department.
It's also plenty powerful for a midsize hauler thanks to a 3.8-liter V6 that packs 310 horsepower. But is Nissan planning on making a beefed-up Nismo version anytime soon? Well, we've seen it in renderings back in 2021, but it's something that we won't get any time soon. And even if we do, it won't be significantly more powerful.
But I'm not here to discuss high-performance opportunities for Nissan's cool-looking truck. I just want to show you yet another Nismo-like proposal. This time around sporting the iconic "GT-R" badge and a single-cab layout.
Yup, this truck is not an off-road-ready monster aimed at Ford Raptor and Ram TRX haulers. It's a street-spec machine that would feel at home on the Nurburgring. Not only shorter than the current Navara thanks to its single-cab layout, but it also packs quite a few aero features borrowed from the Nissan GT-R supercar.
I'm talking about the gaping mouth in the front bumper, the splitter mounted below, and the muscular side skirts attached under the doors. It also sports beefy rear fenders, sports wheels wrapped in low-profile tires, and a supercar-like ride height. This thing looks like it would set a Nurburgring record for pickup trucks without breaking a sweat.
Of course, the "GT-R" badges on the rear fenders most likely mean that there's a Nismo-built powerplant behind the front grille. Yes, I know the GT-R is 13 years old as of 2022 and on its way out, but its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 remains a marvel of technology. And at 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet (633 Nm) of torque, it's quite potent too.
In fact, a truck like this would definitely deserve the VR38DETT in the GT-R Nismo, which comes in at a whopping 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet (652 Nm) of twist. I don't know about you, but this rendering makes me want to scream "shut up and take my money!" from the top of my lungs. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to find (and smash) my piggybank.
