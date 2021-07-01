2022 Nissan 400Z Prototype Spotted With New Grille Design

The next-generation Nissan Z sports car, reportedly called the 400Z, is just around the corner, with its global debut scheduled on August 17, 2021. That's only six weeks away, but Nissan is still testing the new Z car, which was spotted recently on American roads wearing camouflage and what appears to be a new grille design.
We've already seen shots of a camo-free, production-spec 400Z back in May. And it looked a lot like the Z Proto, square front grille and all. But this new camouflaged 400Z that surfaced on the Hoonigan Instagram page shows a few changes front and rear, starting with a new grille layout.
The massive rectangular grille that stretches across the front bumper is one of the main features that link the Z Proto to the iconic 240Z. So it makes sense to have it on the production model, too, even though some Z car enthusiasts aren't happy with it. But the final design might break cover with a slightly different configuration under the nose.
Unlike previous prototypes, this one sports an additional bar that runs through the centerline to split the grille in two horizontally. But it's not clear if we're looking at a body-colored element or just swirly camo that doesn't hide an actual crossbar.
Another likely scenario is that the camo could hide a flat surface that replaces the lower half of the honeycomb-style grille—the kind that could hold a license plate in markets that require one on the front fascia. But with that element finished in black, the opening will still look like a massive, rectangular grille in markets that don't require front-end identification. Assuming you're a fan of the Z Proto's grille, of course.
The camouflaged rear fascia also brings a new detail into the spotlight, in the shape of a slightly different spoiler. It looks a bit taller and wider than the spoiler seen on the leaked production model, but it could be part of a camo trick meant to mislead us. On the other hand, the exhaust layout and the wheels seem to match those seen on the leaked production car.
The front grille bar is obviously the most intriguing detail on this prototype, but it looks like we'll have to wait for the production model's debut to figure it out. We'll be on the lookout for new prototypes and leaks, so make sure you stick around for more info.
