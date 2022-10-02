autoevolution
2022 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Live Coverage
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Talladega this weekend for the YellaWood 500 event, the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12.

2 Oct 2022, 17:18 UTC ·
The Talladega Superspeedway is a place that scares a lot of drivers because this track has a tradition of jeopardizing and destroying drivers' hopes of winning the championship. Winning here and ensuring a place in the next round of the playoffs is very satisfying for any competitor out there.

Alex Bowman is sitting out Talladega due to a concussion. At the same time, Cody Ware, who had an enormous crash last week in Texas, enters this race nursing a fracture on his right ankle.

Christopher Bell will start from pole position, followed by Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, and Chase Briscoe to complete the top five. However, don't count out Brad Keselowski from this race because in the spring was extremely good around here with an inferior car.

Of the 12 remaining drivers in the playoffs, only five have won Talladega before. Joey Logano is the most successful out of them, with three wins.
Updating...

18:07 UTC  Green flag is out and we have a race underway here at Talladega.

18:00 UTC  Ryan Blaney had some radio issues, but apparently they are fixed.

17:58 UTC  Alex Bowman was ruled out this Thursday after suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

17:56 UTC 

17:55 UTC  Engines fired at Talladega

17:30 UTC  After the race in Texas last week two drivers were penalized for their action. WIlliam Byron was fined $50,000 and docked 25 points for intentionally spinning Denny Hamlin under caution. At the same time, Ty Gibbs was fined $75,000 for bumping into Ty Dillon on pit road.

17:28 UTC  The top ten drivers before the start:

  • 1 - #20 - Christopher Bell
  • 2 - #5 - Kyle Larson
  • 3 - #11 - Denny Hamlin
  • 4 - #10 - Aric Almirola
  • 5 - #14 - Chase Briscoe
  • 6 - #1 - Ross Chastain
  • 7 - #48 - Noah Gragson
  • 8 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
  • 9 - #24 - William Byron
  • 10 - #23 - Ty Gibbs

