2022 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Live Coverage

The Talladega Superspeedway is a place that scares a lot of drivers because this track has a tradition of jeopardizing and destroying drivers' hopes of winning the championship. Winning here and ensuring a place in the next round of the playoffs is very satisfying for any competitor out there.Alex Bowman is sitting out Talladega due to a concussion. At the same time, Cody Ware, who had an enormous crash last week in Texas, enters this race nursing a fracture on his right ankle.Christopher Bell will start from pole position, followed by Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, and Chase Briscoe to complete the top five. However, don't count out Brad Keselowski from this race because in the spring was extremely good around here with an inferior car.Of the 12 remaining drivers in the playoffs, only five have won Talladega before. Joey Logano is the most successful out of them, with three wins.