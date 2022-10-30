autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Live Coverage
With Kyle Larson (who was eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs in the round of 12) winning last week in Miami, the 2022 Xfinity 500 event at Martinsville Speedway could create some excellent drama because the team owners' and drivers' titles could go to two different people.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Live Coverage

Home > News > Coverstory
30 Oct 2022, 17:55 UTC ·
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Live Coverage2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Live Coverage2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Live Coverage2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Live Coverage2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Live Coverage
In addition, Kyle Larson took the pole for today's race after posting a lap of 19.709 seconds (96.078 mph/154.622 kph) in the final round of qualifying. Next to Kyle Larson on the front row is his Hendrick Motorsport teammate Chase Elliott. Following them are Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney. Ross Chastain was the only other playoff driver to make the top 10, qualifying in P9.

This is the last race before Championship 4, so we should have some excellent racing today at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
Updating...

18:36 UTC 

18:35 UTC  Meanwhile, Chase Elliott is making moves and he overtakes Kyle Larson for the lead.

18:35 UTC  Kyle Busch goes a lap down. His strategy hadn't played out for the moment.

18:31 UTC 

18:31 UTC  Larson returns to his one second lead over Chase Elliott.

18:30 UTC  Kyle Larson lays the bumper to the lapped car of Ty Dillon to get him out of the way.

18:30 UTC  We are now over the 50 laps mark and no caution. Hopefully things can stay green for the entirity of the race.

18:29 UTC  He is still on the plus side of the Championship 4 cut line by two points over Denny Hamlin.

18:29 UTC  Ryan Blaney has lost his car's drive off.

18:27 UTC  Brad Keselowski is as well on Ryan Blaney's bumper.

18:26 UTC  Chase Briscoe puts the bumper to Ryan Blaney to take third.

18:26 UTC  Goodyear brought a new tire here and NASCAR slightly altered the gear here. It's going to be interesting to see how these NextGen cars will behave on those tires.

18:25 UTC  Ryan Blaney is coming from behind and he is closing the gap fast on the front two drivers.

18:25 UTC  Chase Elliott has closed the gap on Kyle Larson in lapped traffic.

18:20 UTC 

18:19 UTC  Front of the field has become quite spread out.

18:19 UTC  At the moment, Kyle Larson opened up a gap of over one second on Chase Elliott.

18:19 UTC  Close call for Wiliam Byron, as he got into Erik Jones in Turn 1 while racing for 24th.

18:19 UTC 

18:18 UTC  Chase Elliott is side by side with Ryan Blaney for second place.

18:18 UTC  Kyle Larson gets a clear head into the lead of the race!

18:17 UTC  The green flag is out, and we're racing in Martinsville!

17:59 UTC  Three spots for the Championship 4 are on the line today, so we should have a super intense race.

17:58 UTC 

17:58 UTC  One of the special guests for today's race: Former NASCAR Cup Series star Ricky Craven.

17:58 UTC 

17:57 UTC  Pre-race ceremonies are underway in Martinsville.

17:57 UTC  The top ten after yesterday's qualifying session:

  • 1 - #5 - Kyle Larson
  • 2 - #9 - Chase Elliott
  • 3 - #14 - Chase Briscoe
  • 4 - #12 - Ryan Blaney
  • 5 - #41 - Cole Custer
  • 6 - #6 - Brad Keselowski
  • 7 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
  • 8 - #4 - Kevin Harvick
  • 9 - #1 - Ross Chastain
  • 10 - #21 - Harrison Burton

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
racing live coverage NASCAR nascar cup series racing motorsport
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories