2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Live Coverage

This is the last race before Championship 4, so we should have some excellent racing today at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
18:36 UTC
You're (basically) @keselowski with this view! #Xfinity500 pic.twitter.com/bPf1xLsQKX— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 30, 2022
18:35 UTC Meanwhile, Chase Elliott is making moves and he overtakes Kyle Larson for the lead.
18:35 UTC Kyle Busch goes a lap down. His strategy hadn't played out for the moment.
18:31 UTC
That's @MartinsvilleSwy. @ChaseBriscoe_14 | @Blaney pic.twitter.com/en8ywaU2wl— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 30, 2022
18:31 UTC Larson returns to his one second lead over Chase Elliott.
18:30 UTC Kyle Larson lays the bumper to the lapped car of Ty Dillon to get him out of the way.
18:30 UTC We are now over the 50 laps mark and no caution. Hopefully things can stay green for the entirity of the race.
18:29 UTC He is still on the plus side of the Championship 4 cut line by two points over Denny Hamlin.
18:29 UTC Ryan Blaney has lost his car's drive off.
18:27 UTC Brad Keselowski is as well on Ryan Blaney's bumper.
18:26 UTC Chase Briscoe puts the bumper to Ryan Blaney to take third.
18:26 UTC Goodyear brought a new tire here and NASCAR slightly altered the gear here. It's going to be interesting to see how these NextGen cars will behave on those tires.
18:25 UTC Ryan Blaney is coming from behind and he is closing the gap fast on the front two drivers.
18:25 UTC Chase Elliott has closed the gap on Kyle Larson in lapped traffic.
18:20 UTC
The #Championship4 will be set today on NBC!— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 30, 2022
We're green in the #Xfinity500 at @MartinsvilleSwy! pic.twitter.com/jS8wv6vlOF
18:19 UTC Front of the field has become quite spread out.
18:19 UTC At the moment, Kyle Larson opened up a gap of over one second on Chase Elliott.
18:19 UTC Close call for Wiliam Byron, as he got into Erik Jones in Turn 1 while racing for 24th.
18:19 UTC
18:18 UTC Chase Elliott is side by side with Ryan Blaney for second place.
18:18 UTC Kyle Larson gets a clear head into the lead of the race!
18:17 UTC The green flag is out, and we're racing in Martinsville!
17:59 UTC Three spots for the Championship 4 are on the line today, so we should have a super intense race.
17:58 UTC
Ready to work. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9kgTHNaCy4— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 30, 2022
17:58 UTC One of the special guests for today's race: Former NASCAR Cup Series star Ricky Craven.
17:58 UTC
A great way to get this @MartinsvilleSwy Sunday started! ???????? pic.twitter.com/QVvktfpKXr— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 30, 2022
17:57 UTC Pre-race ceremonies are underway in Martinsville.
17:57 UTC The top ten after yesterday's qualifying session:
- 1 - #5 - Kyle Larson
- 2 - #9 - Chase Elliott
- 3 - #14 - Chase Briscoe
- 4 - #12 - Ryan Blaney
- 5 - #41 - Cole Custer
- 6 - #6 - Brad Keselowski
- 7 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
- 8 - #4 - Kevin Harvick
- 9 - #1 - Ross Chastain
- 10 - #21 - Harrison Burton