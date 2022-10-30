2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway Live Coverage

In addition, Kyle Larson took the pole for today's race after posting a lap of 19.709 seconds (96.078 mph/154.622 kph) in the final round of qualifying. Next to Kyle Larson on the front row is his Hendrick Motorsport teammate Chase Elliott. Following them are Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney. Ross Chastain was the only other playoff driver to make the top 10, qualifying in P9.This is the last race before Championship 4, so we should have some excellent racing today at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.