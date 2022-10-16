2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Tyler Reddick took the pole yesterday, followed by Austin Cindric. After that, we have William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Joey Logano to complete the top five.
Chase Elliott, it's the points leader after the Round of 8 resets. But, on the other hand, Christopher Bell earned a new lease on his playoff life with a dramatic win-and-in last weekend at the Charlotte Roval.
19:51 UTC Green flag is back out on Lap 85.
19:47 UTC Ross Chastain gains a full six spots to move from 11th all the way up into the top five.
19:47 UTC Bubba Wallace holds the lead off pit road.
19:47 UTC The top ten drivers after Stage 1:
- 1 - #45 - Bubba Wallace
- 2 - #22 - Joey Logano
- 3 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
- 4 - #20 - Christopher Bell
- 5 - #12 - Ryan Blaney
- 6 - #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
- 7 - #5 - Kyle Larson
- 8 - #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- 9 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
- 10 - #24 - William Byron
19:46 UTC
'@BubbaWallace wins Stage 1 at @LVMotorSpeedway! #NASCARPlayoffs— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022
19:45 UTC
Kyle Busch spins before the end of Stage 1! #NASCARPlayoffs— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022
19:39 UTC That means that the Stage 1 is going to end under caution so Bubba Wallace is the winner of Stage 1.
19:39 UTC Trouble off Turn 4! Kyle Busch has spun out of sixth to bring out the first caution of the day!
19:38 UTC Joey Logano Suarez and Bell are closing in on Wallace.
19:36 UTC Battle for third shaping up between Suarez and Christopher Bell.
19:36 UTC Less than ten laps to go in Stage 1 and Bubba Wallace has more than half a second over Logano.
19:33 UTC
The 4??5?? will be a contender today! @BubbaWallace takes the lead away from @Daniel_SuarezG! (????: NBC) pic.twitter.com/yQBuj0HJD9— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 16, 2022
19:31 UTC Wallace has driven away to over half a second. Logano now side-by-side with Suarez for P2.
19:31 UTC
'@BubbaWallace brought the car he won at @kansasspeedway with to Vegas.— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022
19:30 UTC Suarez is not giving up yet.
19:30 UTC Bubba Wallace is in the lead now after going on the inside line.
19:30 UTC Busch and Blaney aren't far behind. Suarez came to pit road four laps earlier than Cindric when Cindric was leading.
19:28 UTC Meanwhile, Wallace and Logano have caught up with Suarez and a three way battle for the lead is about to start.
19:28 UTC Chase Briscoe might be down a cylinder.
19:24 UTC Bubba Wallace got held up by the lapped car of Corey LaJoie. This incident allowed Logano to overtake him for P2.
19:24 UTC Joey Logano is reporting a weird vibration to his car.
19:24 UTC Daniel Suarez now leads followed by Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace.
19:23 UTC Ryan Blaney came to pit road a lap before Austin Cindric did and with that move he overtakes Cindric on-track as green flag stops continue.
19:19 UTC Reddick is starting to fall back through the top five as the first round of green flag pit stops begin.
19:19 UTC Blaney stalls just a bit leaving his box.
19:19 UTC
An issue on the No. 14?@ChaseBriscoe_14 is struggling early in the opening stage. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/eOLFgMPZS9— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 16, 2022
19:18 UTC The caution is up because Chase Briscoe is struggling with his #14 car.
19:18 UTC Austin Cindric took the lead from Tyler Reddick under caution.
19:15 UTC Side-by-side for the lead now between Reddick and Cindric.
19:15 UTC Team Penske is now In P2, P3 and P4.
19:15 UTC Ryan Blaney has made it to third, and Wlliam Byron now loses fourth to Joey Logano.
19:10 UTC Austin Cindric has been closing the gap from Reddick in the last few laps.
19:08 UTC William Byron has now taken third from Blaney.
19:08 UTC Denny Hamlin had an incredible start and he moved up to 25th after starting in 31st.
19:08 UTC Tyler Reddick was able to clear Cindric off in Lap 4.
19:07 UTC
RETWEET if you're watching the #NASCARPlayoffs!— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022
The Round of 8 starts NOW at @LVMotorSpeedway on @nbc!
19:07 UTC Nice jump by Austin Cindric from the outside of the front row.
19:07 UTC Green flag is out and we're racing in Vegas!
18:56 UTC
A legendary machine right there! @markmartin paces the field in his No. 6 car that won the inaugural race at @LVMotorSpeedway! pic.twitter.com/yJYNjB1d4I— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 16, 2022
18:48 UTC
It's almost showtime in Vegas! ????#NASCARPlayoffs | ????: NBC pic.twitter.com/dUiJyHsX3p— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 16, 2022
18:47 UTC Mark Martin is driving the No. 6 Valvoline Ford Taurus that he drove to victory in the inaugural race at this track in 1998.
18:47 UTC Also taking an honorary pace lap: NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin!
18:41 UTC
Got shoved immediately after this pic…— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) October 16, 2022
18:40 UTC Davante Adams is the wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders.
18:39 UTC Today's honorary pace car driver is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
18:39 UTC Richard Childress was asked if a third Cup car is still a possibility if they were working on it and he said he might be able to say something in a few weeks. Indicated still is working on something but still TBD.
18:38 UTC So good to hear that Kurt Busch doesn't want to stop racing.
'@KurtBusch doesn't want to stop racing.— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022
He details what he's going through in concussion protocol, and where he wants to race next. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/xShv8xgcbN
18:37 UTC Pre-race ceremonies are underway at Las Vegas.
