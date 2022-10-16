autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs South Point 400 at Las Vegas
The NASCAR Cup Series family it's going to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The track from Nevada opens the Round of 8 of the 2022 NASCAR playoffs with the South Point 400 event.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Home > News > Coverstory
16 Oct 2022, 18:35 UTC ·
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs South Point 400 at Las Vegas2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs South Point 400 at Las Vegas2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs South Point 400 at Las Vegas2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs South Point 400 at Las Vegas2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs South Point 400 at Las Vegas
The task for the remaining drivers battling for the championship it's simple. If one of them wins this race, they will be guaranteed an automatic berth into Championship 4 and, of course, the right to compete for the title in Phoenix.

Tyler Reddick took the pole yesterday, followed by Austin Cindric. After that, we have William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Joey Logano to complete the top five.

Chase Elliott, it's the points leader after the Round of 8 resets. But, on the other hand, Christopher Bell earned a new lease on his playoff life with a dramatic win-and-in last weekend at the Charlotte Roval.
Updating...

19:51 UTC  Green flag is back out on Lap 85.

19:47 UTC  Ross Chastain gains a full six spots to move from 11th all the way up into the top five.

19:47 UTC  Bubba Wallace holds the lead off pit road.

19:47 UTC  The top ten drivers after Stage 1:

  • 1 - #45 - Bubba Wallace
  • 2 - #22 - Joey Logano
  • 3 - #99 - Daniel Suarez
  • 4 - #20 - Christopher Bell
  • 5 - #12 - Ryan Blaney
  • 6 - #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  • 7 - #5 - Kyle Larson
  • 8 - #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  • 9 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
  • 10 - #24 - William Byron

19:46 UTC 

19:45 UTC 

19:39 UTC  That means that the Stage 1 is going to end under caution so Bubba Wallace is the winner of Stage 1.

19:39 UTC  Trouble off Turn 4! Kyle Busch has spun out of sixth to bring out the first caution of the day!

19:38 UTC  Joey Logano Suarez and Bell are closing in on Wallace.

19:36 UTC  Battle for third shaping up between Suarez and Christopher Bell.

19:36 UTC  Less than ten laps to go in Stage 1 and Bubba Wallace has more than half a second over Logano.

19:33 UTC 

19:31 UTC  Wallace has driven away to over half a second. Logano now side-by-side with Suarez for P2.

19:31 UTC 

19:30 UTC  Suarez is not giving up yet.

19:30 UTC  Bubba Wallace is in the lead now after going on the inside line.

19:30 UTC  Busch and Blaney aren't far behind. Suarez came to pit road four laps earlier than Cindric when Cindric was leading.

19:28 UTC  Meanwhile, Wallace and Logano have caught up with Suarez and a three way battle for the lead is about to start.

19:28 UTC  Chase Briscoe might be down a cylinder.

19:24 UTC  Bubba Wallace got held up by the lapped car of Corey LaJoie. This incident allowed Logano to overtake him for P2.

19:24 UTC  Joey Logano is reporting a weird vibration to his car.

19:24 UTC  Daniel Suarez now leads followed by Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace.

19:23 UTC  Ryan Blaney came to pit road a lap before Austin Cindric did and with that move he overtakes Cindric on-track as green flag stops continue.

19:19 UTC  Reddick is starting to fall back through the top five as the first round of green flag pit stops begin.

19:19 UTC  Blaney stalls just a bit leaving his box.

19:19 UTC 

19:18 UTC  The caution is up because Chase Briscoe is struggling with his #14 car.

19:18 UTC  Austin Cindric took the lead from Tyler Reddick under caution.

19:15 UTC  Side-by-side for the lead now between Reddick and Cindric.

19:15 UTC  Team Penske is now In P2, P3 and P4.

19:15 UTC  Ryan Blaney has made it to third, and Wlliam Byron now loses fourth to Joey Logano.

19:10 UTC  Austin Cindric has been closing the gap from Reddick in the last few laps.

19:08 UTC  William Byron has now taken third from Blaney.

19:08 UTC  Denny Hamlin had an incredible start and he moved up to 25th after starting in 31st.

19:08 UTC  Tyler Reddick was able to clear Cindric off in Lap 4.

19:07 UTC 

19:07 UTC  Nice jump by Austin Cindric from the outside of the front row.

19:07 UTC  Green flag is out and we're racing in Vegas!

18:56 UTC 

18:48 UTC 

18:47 UTC  Mark Martin is driving the No. 6 Valvoline Ford Taurus that he drove to victory in the inaugural race at this track in 1998.

18:47 UTC  Also taking an honorary pace lap: NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin!

18:41 UTC 

18:40 UTC  Davante Adams is the wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders.

18:39 UTC  Today's honorary pace car driver is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

18:39 UTC  Richard Childress was asked if a third Cup car is still a possibility if they were working on it and he said he might be able to say something in a few weeks. Indicated still is working on something but still TBD.

18:38 UTC  So good to hear that Kurt Busch doesn't want to stop racing.

18:37 UTC  Pre-race ceremonies are underway at Las Vegas.

18:36 UTC  The top ten drivers from qualifying:

  • 1 - #8 – Tyler Reddick
  • 2 - #2 – Austin Cindric
  • 3 - #24 – William Byron
  • 4 - #20 – Christopher Bell
  • 5 - #22 – Joey Logano
  • 6 - #99 – Daniel Suarez
  • 7 - #20 – Christopher Bell
  • 8 - #21 – Harrison Burton
  • 9 - #45 – Bubba Wallace
  • 10 - #3 – Austin Dillon

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
racing live coverage racing nascar cup series NASCAR motorsport Las Vegas
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories