2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs South Point 400 at Las Vegas

The task for the remaining drivers battling for the championship it's simple. If one of them wins this race, they will be guaranteed an automatic berth into Championship 4 and, of course, the right to compete for the title in Phoenix.Tyler Reddick took the pole yesterday, followed by Austin Cindric. After that, we have William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Joey Logano to complete the top five.Chase Elliott, it's the points leader after the Round of 8 resets. But, on the other hand, Christopher Bell earned a new lease on his playoff life with a dramatic win-and-in last weekend at the Charlotte Roval.