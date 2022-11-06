2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Live Coverage

When the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season started all the way back in February at the Daytona circuit, everyone was thinking about the same thing, get to Phoenix in November with a shot at winning the championship.For this year, we have Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell as the drivers with a shot at the title. Whichever one of the Championship 4 drivers has the best finish will win the championship. It is as simple as that.As a fun fact, every champion since 2014 has won the last race of the playoffs. Joey Logano and Chase Elliott have already won a title in NASCAR, while Chastain and Bell are looking for their first championship.The NASCAR Cup Series championship race starts at 3 p.m. ET with coverage on autoevolution.