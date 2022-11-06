2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Live Coverage

For this year, we have Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell as the drivers with a shot at the title. Whichever one of the Championship 4 drivers has the best finish will win the championship. It is as simple as that.
As a fun fact, every champion since 2014 has won the last race of the playoffs. Joey Logano and Chase Elliott have already won a title in NASCAR, while Chastain and Bell are looking for their first championship.
The NASCAR Cup Series championship race starts at 3 p.m. ET with coverage on autoevolution.
20:13 UTC
ARE YOU READY?@WWEBigE brought the energy introducing the #Championship4.— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 6, 2022
???? @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/ZxGwFPIKme
20:04 UTC Joe Gibbs Racing has confirmed that Coy Gibbs, former NASCAR Busch Series driver and the COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, died in his sleep last night.
20:03 UTC
Will it be @joeylogano, @cbellracing, @rosschastain or @chaseelliott?— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 6, 2022
????: @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/09j3Q3etdW
20:03 UTC Today's honorary pace car driver is legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
19:50 UTC Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not be racing in the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD today. In his place, Daniel Hemric will participate.