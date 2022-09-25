2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage

Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon were all eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs after last Saturday's race in Bristol. Now, the remaining 12 drivers will have three races in order to advance to the round of 8.
Brad Keselowski will start from the pole, just ahead of Joey Logano and William Byron. Logano will start in the best position among the drivers competing in the playoffs. Meanwhile, three cars will start from the back of the grid. Justin Haley, B.J. McLeod, and Cody Ware will all start at the back after making unapproved adjustments following qualifying yesterday.
20:05 UTC Moving back to the action, Joey Logano has begun to close the gap on the leader. Only one second between the two drivers.
20:04 UTC However, it could be another steering isue for Bubba.
20:03 UTC Apparently there was something in his helmet hose, and it blasted some dust in his eye.
20:03 UTC Bubba Wallace is in for an early pit stop. For the moment we don't know why.
19:59 UTC After almost 20 laps Keselowski has now over two seconds on Joey Logano.
19:58 UTC The field has begun to spread out a little bit. The track is wide enough, but recent updates to the Speedway made the high lanes very unpredictable.
19:54 UTC Keselowski clears Logano for the lead on Lap 2.
19:54 UTC Side-by-side battle between Keselowski and Logano on lap one.
19:54 UTC The green flag is waved and the race is on.
19:43 UTC The engines are fired.
19:42 UTC As a fun fact, this is the hottest race in the history of this racetrack, with temperatures up to 90s.
19:36 UTC Pre-race ceremonies for today's race have now begun.
19:28 UTC Three weeks and one round down in the NASCAR playoffs, the battle for the championship is still wide open. None of the 12 drivers still in the competition have won a race since the playoffs began in Darlington.
19:25 UTC The top ten before the race start:
- 1 - #6 - Brad Keselowski
- 2 - #22 - Joey Logano
- 3 - #24 - William Byron
- 4 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
- 5 - #34 - Michael McDowell
- 6 - #9 - Chase Elliott
- 7 - #3 - Austin Dillon
- 8 - #11 - Denny Hamlin
- 9 - #5 - Kyle Larson
- 10 - #99 - Daniel Suarez