2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage

Defending champion in this race and defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson said in an interview this weekend that he would demolish this place and start over from scratch.Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon were all eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs after last Saturday's race in Bristol. Now, the remaining 12 drivers will have three races in order to advance to the round of 8.Brad Keselowski will start from the pole, just ahead of Joey Logano and William Byron. Logano will start in the best position among the drivers competing in the playoffs. Meanwhile, three cars will start from the back of the grid. Justin Haley, B.J. McLeod, and Cody Ware will all start at the back after making unapproved adjustments following qualifying yesterday.