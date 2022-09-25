autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 
2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage
The first race in the round of 12 in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will unfold at the Texas Motor Speedway, a track we just included in our list of worst NASCAR tracks in history.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage

Home > News > Coverstory
25 Sep 2022, 19:23 UTC ·
2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage2022 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Live Coverage
Defending champion in this race and defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson said in an interview this weekend that he would demolish this place and start over from scratch.

Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon were all eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs after last Saturday's race in Bristol. Now, the remaining 12 drivers will have three races in order to advance to the round of 8.

Brad Keselowski will start from the pole, just ahead of Joey Logano and William Byron. Logano will start in the best position among the drivers competing in the playoffs. Meanwhile, three cars will start from the back of the grid. Justin Haley, B.J. McLeod, and Cody Ware will all start at the back after making unapproved adjustments following qualifying yesterday.
Updating...

20:05 UTC  Moving back to the action, Joey Logano has begun to close the gap on the leader. Only one second between the two drivers.

20:04 UTC  However, it could be another steering isue for Bubba.

20:03 UTC  Apparently there was something in his helmet hose, and it blasted some dust in his eye.

20:03 UTC  Bubba Wallace is in for an early pit stop. For the moment we don't know why.

19:59 UTC  After almost 20 laps Keselowski has now over two seconds on Joey Logano.

19:58 UTC 

19:58 UTC  The field has begun to spread out a little bit. The track is wide enough, but recent updates to the Speedway made the high lanes very unpredictable.

19:55 UTC 

19:54 UTC  Keselowski clears Logano for the lead on Lap 2.

19:54 UTC  Side-by-side battle between Keselowski and Logano on lap one.

19:54 UTC  The green flag is waved and the race is on.

19:45 UTC 

19:43 UTC 

19:43 UTC  The engines are fired.

19:42 UTC  As a fun fact, this is the hottest race in the history of this racetrack, with temperatures up to 90s.

19:36 UTC  Pre-race ceremonies for today's race have now begun.

19:29 UTC 

19:28 UTC  Three weeks and one round down in the NASCAR playoffs, the battle for the championship is still wide open. None of the 12 drivers still in the competition have won a race since the playoffs began in Darlington.

19:25 UTC  The top ten before the race start:

  • 1 - #6 - Brad Keselowski
  • 2 - #22 - Joey Logano
  • 3 - #24 - William Byron
  • 4 - #8 - Tyler Reddick
  • 5 - #34 - Michael McDowell
  • 6 - #9 - Chase Elliott
  • 7 - #3 - Austin Dillon
  • 8 - #11 - Denny Hamlin
  • 9 - #5 - Kyle Larson
  • 10 - #99 - Daniel Suarez

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
racing live coverage NASCAR nascar cup series motorsport racing
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories