2022 MOBO Awards Nominees and VIPs Got the Bentley Treatment at the Red Carpet

Bentley Motors was the official car partner for The Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards 2022, which means that the nominees and VIPs arrived at the venue in a fleet of Bentleys.
The MOBO Awards took place in London, UK, at the OVO Arena Wembley. It was a special occasion, as the show celebrated its 25th anniversary, which was all the more reason to treat the members, VIPs, and nominees to the finest things. And that includes a luxury ride in a Bentley, which was the official car partner.
In an unprecedented move, the British luxury car manufacturer offered 18 stunning Crewe-built vehicles for the award. The chauffeur-driven cars included three models.
One of them was the Flying Spur super saloon, which came in Mulliner edition, hybrid powertrains, and 207-mph (333-kph) top speed W12 spec. The other option was the Bentayga SUV, with its new extended wheelbase EWB variant, with airline-style seats for maximum comfort, legroom, and luxury. And the last one was a discontinued model, the original V8 Mulsanne.
Over the years, all three models guest starred in the lyrics of famous artists like Cardi B, Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, or Gucci Mane.
The British luxury car manufacturer's goal is to target more diversity in management positions by 2025 and becoming the official car partner for the MOBO Awards takes the 102-year-old company in the right direction. Bentley aims to become the world's most diverse luxury car manufacturer, and, at present, it employs workers from 52 different nations.
Bentley Mulliner and Motorsport Technical Manager Sha Janally is the founder and co-chair of BeUnited, which counts over 300 Bentley employees among its members. “The mission of BeUnited is to bring BAME communities together with our allies to support and raise awareness and provide equal opportunity at Bentley Motors, so that the company is a beacon of light in attracting the best talent,” explains Sha.
He added, “It’s an honour for the network to represent Bentley at the MOBO Awards, as we share the same vision and a passion for music, arts and culture. Initiatives and events such as this create positive and meaningful changes at all levels. Our beautiful cars are a reflection of what comes from diverse and inclusive talent, just as the MOBOs recognise and celebrate black culture, support the growth of hidden talent, and inspire young people to strive for greatness.”
