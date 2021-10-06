2022 MINI Anniversary Edition Presented With British Racing Green Paint, $39,900 MSRP

There is certainly no shortage of special edition MINIs out there, yet the automaker believes that there is room for one more. Thus, meet the 2022 MINI Anniversary Edition for the United States market.
Paying tribute to the first Mini to bear a Cooper badge, which debuted back in 1961 and was put through its paces at the racetrack shortly after, as well as three generation of racers, the new special edition package is limited to the JCW (John Cooper Works) Hardtop 2 Door only.
Don’t expect any mind-blowing upgrades because that’s not the case. Still, the model can be easily differentiated thanks to its British Racing Green paint finish, decorated by the white hood stripes and red outlines, said to have been derived from the Cooper Car Company design motifs. Furthermore, the number ‘74’ is displayed on the hood, as an homage to the Cooper’s first race where it was given the same number, and has the Cooper Car Company logo on the door sills and side scuttles.
“The Cooper name shares a storied history with MINI, and this new Anniversary Edition reflects the Cooper performance heritage, offering a classic and sporty appearance package,” said the MINI USA chief of Marketing Product and Strategy, Patrick McKenna. “John Cooper kicked off sixty years of performance innovation with the original Mini Cooper, and the Anniversary Edition honors the Cooper legacy that helped define MINI’s performance pedigree over the last six decades."
Sporting the signatures of all three Cooper generations on the dashboard, including John Cooper, John Michael Cooper, and Charlie Cooper, the new MINI Anniversary Edition Package gets standard panoramic moonroof, touchscreen navigation system, and a few other gizmos. It’s offered in limited numbers, the automaker states, and has a starting price of $39,900, excluding the $850 destination and handling charge and dealer fees.
