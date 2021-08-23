2022 Mercedes G-Class 4×4² Arrives in the U.S., Hits the Road in California

Subsequent to its testing phase in Europe, with the mandatory stop at the Nurburgring, the new Mercedes G-Class 4×4² has unofficially crossed the Atlantic Ocean and was spotted in California.
Dressed in a blue shade, which looks more toned down compared to the military-style wrap of another prototype spied earlier this month, it still had certain parts under wraps, like those oversized wheel arches, front and rear sides of the roof rack, accessible via the rear ladder, and wheel holder.
As expected, the new G-Class 4×4² has more things in common with the G 63 than the regular G-Wagens, as it features an AMG-style front bumper, protected by a bulbar, and the typical Panamericana grille, as well as side exhaust pipes. This falls in line with the latest reports claiming that the Affalterbach brand is responsible for the development of the vehicle that will sit in a different league.
As far as the name goes, we’re almost certain that it will be sold as a Mercedes-AMG rather than a Mercedes-Benz, and it is rumored to be christened the G 63 4×4². Some believe that it might pack the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine from the current G 63, where it generates 577 bhp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
Mercedes has become a fan of portal axles these past few years, and the upcoming 4×4² will get them too, together with tough underbody protection, long suspension travel, and huge ground clearance. The off-road tires, uprated brakes, and light bar mounted on the roof, in front of the rack, will further elevate its rock-crawling, mud-driving credentials.
The German automaker has yet to say anything about the official unveiling date, though it might shed its artificial skin this fall. And with the Munich Motor Show opening its gates in just a few weeks, maybe they’ll have it on display there, before launching it as a 2022MY.
As expected, the new G-Class 4×4² has more things in common with the G 63 than the regular G-Wagens, as it features an AMG-style front bumper, protected by a bulbar, and the typical Panamericana grille, as well as side exhaust pipes. This falls in line with the latest reports claiming that the Affalterbach brand is responsible for the development of the vehicle that will sit in a different league.
As far as the name goes, we’re almost certain that it will be sold as a Mercedes-AMG rather than a Mercedes-Benz, and it is rumored to be christened the G 63 4×4². Some believe that it might pack the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine from the current G 63, where it generates 577 bhp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
Mercedes has become a fan of portal axles these past few years, and the upcoming 4×4² will get them too, together with tough underbody protection, long suspension travel, and huge ground clearance. The off-road tires, uprated brakes, and light bar mounted on the roof, in front of the rack, will further elevate its rock-crawling, mud-driving credentials.
The German automaker has yet to say anything about the official unveiling date, though it might shed its artificial skin this fall. And with the Munich Motor Show opening its gates in just a few weeks, maybe they’ll have it on display there, before launching it as a 2022MY.