2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Goes Live at IAA 2021 in Professional Line Guise

The quad-motor EQG Concept may have taken center stage at IAA 2021, but our photographers captured an even better off-road machine. Professional Line Exterior is how the copper orange-painted Geländewagen is called, and it relies on a torquey straight-six turbo diesel for propulsion.
From 2,925 cubic centimeters, the Mercedes-Benz OM 656 D powerplant develops 282 ponies (286 PS) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) from 1,200 through 3,200 revolutions per minute. Higher up the spectrum, the inline-six engine cranks out 326 ponies (330 PS) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet).
“Reassuringly striking” would be the best way to describe the G 350 d Professional Line Exterior in the photo gallery, which is flexing 18-inch wheels with a five-spoke design, grilles over the headlights, mud flaps up front and out back, and chunky all-terrain rubber boots. This fellow rides on Falken Wilpeak tires of the AT3W variety, which are developed specifically for driving over the most rugged of terrain without on-road compromises.
The G manufaktur customization division is responsible for the magno paintwork, night black magno bumpers, wheel-arch extensions, and contrasting roof. Optioned with a roof rack and a spare wheel holder, the G 350 d that Mercedes-Benz unveiled at the Munich Motor Show can be turned into an off-road camper with nothing more than a roof tent for two.
As part of the Night package, the mirror housings, number plate, and three-pointed star are finished in black for extra visual drama. As far as the interior is concerned, black leather upholstery and open-pore ash veneer with black tinting are there to underline the countless individualization opportunities.
The Professional further provides a preview for the 2022 model year G-Class lineup, which is getting a revised equipment range that kicks off with dark-tinted glass for the rear side windows and rear window. Ambient lighting with 64 colors instead of eight, 10-color palettes, and rear-seat entertainment prep also need to be mentioned, along with a tow hitch prep.
In addition to the Professional, the W463 will be available in two more exterior packages: Exclusive and AMG. Inside, a trio of themes will be offered in the form of the Standard Line, Exclusive Line, and Superior Line.
