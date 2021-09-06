Expensive NYC Bridge Tolls Every Smart Gearhead Must Avoid (And Ways To Get Around Them)

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gets Another Mild Facelift, Still no MBUX

The second generation of the legendary Gelandewagen started production back in 2018, not long after the German carmaker had introduced its latest infotainment system, the highly acclaimed MBUX. 16 photos



In fact, the G-Wagen is the only



As it turns out, MBUX is still off-limits for the legendary off-roader, with Mercedes-Benz choosing to work on the looks and comfort features of the model for the time being.



The carmaker unveiled a



Apart from the dark-tinted glass for the rear side windows and the rear window, the G-Wagen now gets an extended options list that includes an ambient lighting system with 64 colors instead of the previous eight and ten new color palettes for the exterior.



As standard, the model is now equipped with pre-equipment rear-seat entertainment and a towing hitch.



There are also new exterior equipment lines available, with customers able to choose from the Professional Line (shown at the Munich Motor Show), Exclusive Line and AMG Line.



On the inside, various options have been huddled together into the new Exclusive Line and Superior Line, albeit Mercedes-Benz still offers a wide array of customization options through the G manufaktur configurator.



The show car brought to Munich is fitted with a gorgeous orange magno paint scheme, while the Professional Line exterior pops out even more thanks to details like the roof, bumpers and wheel arch extensions painted in night black magno paint.



