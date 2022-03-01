2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class "Edition 550" Rolls Out With Three Exterior Finishes

Mercedes-Benz gears up for massive price increases of the G-Class in Germany. But over in the United States, the Three-Pointed Star is much obliged to present yet another special edition of the luxury off-road SUV.
“Edition 550” is how this fellow is called. The moniker references the G 550 on which it’s based, and production is limited to 200 examples. A visual package in all but name, the Edition 550 is available in three colors: the Jupiter Red in the main photograph, Arabian Gray, and Moonlight White.
The latter is arguably the most special because it comes from the Manufaktur in-house customization division. Unfortunately for prospective customers, we don’t know how much Moonlight White adds to the sticker price of the Edition 550. Speaking of which, the German automaker hasn’t even bothered to publish the starting price of the glorified visual package.
Mercedes-Benz USA still lists the 2021 model on their website from $131,750 for the G 550 and $156,450 for the G 63, excluding destination.
Loaded with upmarket goodies, the Edition 550 is rocking two-tone leather upholstery of the Nappa variety. Diamond stitching on the Active Multicontour seats and carbon-fiber interior trim also needs to be mentioned, along with an exclusive badge of the vehicle’s silhouette on the center console.
Two more silhouette badges complement the black V8 badging located behind the front wheel wells. The passenger grab handle brings the point home with “1 of 200” and “Edition 550” uppercase lettering.
Just like the 2021 model, the 2022 G-Class Edition 550 takes its mojo from a 4.0-liter TT engine with 416 horsepower on tap. Peak torque is listed at 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,750 revolutions per minute, which isn’t bad at all for a V8 of this displacement. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.6 seconds, the 550 is electronically governed to 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour).
