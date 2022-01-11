2022 Mercedes-Benz eVito Panel Van Promises 162-Mile Driving Range

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz eVito is now available to purchase in both Germany and the United Kingdom. Pricing for the standard-wheelbase van kicks off at 45,990 euros (make that $52,250 at current exchange rates), while the LWB variant is listed from 47,470 euros ($53,940).
What do you get for your money? For starters, a 66-kWh battery pack that can be replenished to 80 percent in 35 minutes using an 80-kW charging point. AC fast charging to 100 percent is a 6.5-hour affair using an 11-kW charger. If you prefer using a domestic power outlet, Mercedes-Benz says that it would take a whopping 20 hours to get back to full battery charge.
On the WLTP combined test cycle, the all-electric van is capable of 162 miles or 260 kilometers. The Stuttgart-based automaker doesn’t mention how much the driving range is affected by the van's official payload, which is a huge issue for every all-electric light commercial vehicle in production today.
The front-driven eVito cranks out 114 peak horsepower (116 PS) and up to 267 pound-feet (360 Nm) of torque, which is a little underwhelming for a 3.2-tonne vehicle with a payload rating of 807 kilograms (1,779 pounds).
Similar to every other EV in production right now, the battery is housed beneath the floor so that it doesn’t interfere with the cargo area. Speaking of which, max load volume is rated at 6.6 cubic meters (233 cubic feet).
Equipped right off the bat with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features a three-year subscription to the Mercedes me smartphone app, the eVito comes with a three-year unlimited mileage warranty. The battery is covered for eight years or 160,000 kilometers (100,000 miles), mirroring the coverage Tesla offers for the rear-driven Model 3 Standard Range.
“Mercedes-Benz is leading the transition to electric mobility, and the eVito takes our electric vans range to the next level,” said Kevin Ferris, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK head of Electric Mobility. “This is an exceptional van that goes further, works harder, and keeps businesses moving for longer.”
