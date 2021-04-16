2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Shooting Brake Render Feels Like an R-Class EV Revival

Daimler finally dropped the official word on its 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS zero-emissions flagship. It comes with its own design conundrum, but at least the soap-like shape makes it the most aerodynamic production car in the world. However, some of us don’t need such credentials and care more about how much stuff can be hauled inside instead.
Personally, no matter how many jokes anyone could invent to make fun of the soapy body, it’s still better to fend them off instead of having to look (every day) at a rather unsightly front end when you go the Bavarian way.
Rhetorical thoughts aside, the 2022 EQS is said to be the herald of an entire family of EQ models that will use the same modular EV architecture in the coming years. By the looks of Mercedes’ ultra-long teasing campaign, all will be revealed in due time, after lots and lots of (sometimes) boring hints.
Luckily, virtual artists don’t need to wait for the marketing teams to do their tricks. Case in point, here’s another very quick unofficial modification, with the EQS this time around adopting an equally sleek Shooting Brake shape.
It comes courtesy of the superrenderscars account on Instagram, and it seems that estate practicality was the name of the game here, above all else. But wait, there’s more because, for us, it also looks like a very fitting tribute to a Mercedes family hauler that never really took off with soccer mums around the world.
Can you guess the model? For us, this EQS Shooting Brake seems like a sensible follow-up for the EV era to the R-Class, that MPV that was produced in America without much success. After all, the entire world was already falling deeply in love with all things sporting crossover, SUV, and truck looks.
For us, if this EQS Shooting Brake became real, it would mean the spirit of the fastest production MPV in the world (Tanner Foust used a modified R-Class last year to hit 165.5 mph/266.34 kph) would have the chance to live on.
