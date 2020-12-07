2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 Is Almost Here

We already know how most of the exterior design of the W206 generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class will look like, and Mercedes engineers have started to remove the camouflage from test vehicles since the model is soon to be officially unveiled anyway.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan was first spotted with no clothes on in September last year, while a non-camouflaged prototype shell of its station wagon counterpart was caught being carried by a fork lifter only a few weeks ago.
We also have a good understanding of how the W206 center console will look like thanks to a few spy photos from as early as August 2019.
That said, the camouflage on pre-production prototypes didn’t start to be removed until recently, as there are only a few weeks until we get to see the official presentation of the fifth-generation C-Class.
Known as the baby S-Class since the first W202, the C-Class has almost always borrowed styling details from the top of the range sedan in the Mercedes-Benz lineup, and the upcoming W206 will not diverge from that trend but embrace it even more.
As you can see in these latest spy photos, the overall proportions and design motifs are simply those of a shrunken S-Class W223, which suits the entry-level RWD sedan like a glove.
The slimmer and angrier headlights, at least compared to its predecessor, make for a slightly sportier front end, while the more horizontal and almost triangle-shaped taillights give the car a more taut appearance.
Apart from a swooping character line that goes from the front all the way to the back, along with a smaller counterpart on the lower part of the body, the side is very much counting on proportions instead of over-design like some of its predecessors.
Changes inside will be spectacular, though, with Mercedes-Benz choosing to offer two different center consoles, both featuring more touchscreens than physical, analog buttons.
Base versions will sport a smaller digital dashboard and the climate controls situated on their own control island beneath the infotainment touchscreen, while better equipped models will have the entire center console drenched in a massive touchscreen from where you can control basically all functions of the car.
With an engine lineup that comprises turbocharged four-cylinder engines only (from 1.5-liter to 2.0-liter in displacement), you can expect the soon-to-be-unveiled 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 to be a fuel economy champion, at least when it comes to official numbers.
