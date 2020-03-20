2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spied In German Traffic

With every automaker in the world announcing plant closures and project delays, it's pretty clear that the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class isn't going to be a 2021 model year car. Shame, the premium sedan segment could have used something like this.
For some reason, compact executive sedans are getting the short straw, either from the rise of the Tesla Model 3 or because SUVs are more profitable. We remember a time when the 3 Series was the pride of the German auto industry, but the Audi A4 was even rumored to get a Passat platform as a cost-cutting measure.
There's nothing wrong in particular with the current C-Class, the W205. But it is undeniably an old-fashioned type of car, with engines that don't reflect Mercedes' current philosophy and an outdated interior.
The W206 was supposed to change all that, and although we believed it was going to debut this summer, the test prototype seen here is wearing almost full camo. Some sections are showing the white paint underneath, but facial features are obscured.
Even though the design is supposed to be quite similar to the recently unveiled E-Class facelift, we can still see some more aggressive-looking headlights. Also, the interior will take the 2022 E-Class into a new era. Skipping the twin joined screens, this model will have a large display sitting low on the dash and controlling all the major car functions. The latest-generation MBUX technology will also make it more intelligent than every rival.
Underpinned by the MRA2 platform, this new C-Class will make extensive use of aluminum technology in a stiff but light chassis. Unfortunately, the obligatory EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology will pile a bit of weight back on.
We expect this model to be powered almost exclusively by 2-liter engines, though Mercedes will go even lower, just like BMW does. There was a rumor about the C63 successor adopting a 2-liter engine like the A45's, and testing for such a model may have already begun.
There's nothing wrong in particular with the current C-Class, the W205. But it is undeniably an old-fashioned type of car, with engines that don't reflect Mercedes' current philosophy and an outdated interior.
The W206 was supposed to change all that, and although we believed it was going to debut this summer, the test prototype seen here is wearing almost full camo. Some sections are showing the white paint underneath, but facial features are obscured.
Even though the design is supposed to be quite similar to the recently unveiled E-Class facelift, we can still see some more aggressive-looking headlights. Also, the interior will take the 2022 E-Class into a new era. Skipping the twin joined screens, this model will have a large display sitting low on the dash and controlling all the major car functions. The latest-generation MBUX technology will also make it more intelligent than every rival.
Underpinned by the MRA2 platform, this new C-Class will make extensive use of aluminum technology in a stiff but light chassis. Unfortunately, the obligatory EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology will pile a bit of weight back on.
We expect this model to be powered almost exclusively by 2-liter engines, though Mercedes will go even lower, just like BMW does. There was a rumor about the C63 successor adopting a 2-liter engine like the A45's, and testing for such a model may have already begun.