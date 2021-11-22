2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain Priced From 53,000 EUR, Takes the Family Off-Road

Back in September 2021, at the International Motor Show in Munich, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz pulled the wraps off the C-Class All-Terrain, the second member of a family born four years prior with the introduction of the E-Class All-Terrain concept. Now, two months later, we learn the model will be on dealership shelves, at least in Europe, by the end of the year.
Mercedes is offering this variant of the C-Class as a beefed-up version of an estate, or a toned-down version of an SUV, if you like. It comes with 400 mm more ground clearance than the estate, but most importantly packs a series of off-road-oriented features that is sure to make it a hit among customers.
There will be just two versions of the thing, namely the C 200 4MATIC and the C 220 d 4MATIC, which will sell in Germany from 53,014 euros and 55,394 euros, respectively (that would be roughly $59,800 and $62,500).
The C 200 4MATIC is powered by a 4-cylinder inline, 1.5-liter engine that develops 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque. It has an acceleration time to 62 mph of 7.5 seconds and tops at 231 kph (144 mph).
The pricier C 220 d 4MATIC rocks a 2.0-liter engine in the same configuration, good for 200 hp and 440 Nm of torque, and can sprint from a standstill to 62 mph in 7.8 seconds. The top speed is the same as with its sibling, but this one also features a starter-generator and 48-volt electrical system.
Both versions of the All-Terrain come as standard with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, EASY-PACK tailgate, AVANTGARDE interior, and LED High Performance headlamps. Most of the features introduced in the new iteration of the C-Class, including the improved MBUX and driver assistance systems, are available in this one as well.
You can have a closer look at the full details of the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain in the press release section below.
