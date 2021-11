2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain Priced From 53,000 EUR, Takes the Family Off-Road

SUV

4MATIC

Mercedes is offering this variant of the C-Class as a beefed-up version of an estate, or a toned-down version of an, if you like. It comes with 400 mm more ground clearance than the estate, but most importantly packs a series of off-road-oriented features that is sure to make it a hit among customers.There will be just two versions of the thing, namely the C 200and the C 220 d 4MATIC, which will sell in Germany from 53,014 euros and 55,394 euros, respectively (that would be roughly $59,800 and $62,500).The C 200 4MATIC is powered by a 4-cylinder inline, 1.5-liter engine that develops 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque. It has an acceleration time to 62 mph of 7.5 seconds and tops at 231 kph (144 mph).The pricier C 220 d 4MATIC rocks a 2.0-liter engine in the same configuration, good for 200 hp and 440 Nm of torque, and can sprint from a standstill to 62 mph in 7.8 seconds. The top speed is the same as with its sibling, but this one also features a starter-generator and 48-volt electrical system.Both versions of the All-Terrain come as standard with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, EASY-PACK tailgate, AVANTGARDE interior, and LED High Performance headlamps. Most of the features introduced in the new iteration of the C-Class, including the improved MBUX and driver assistance systems, are available in this one as well.You can have a closer look at the full details of the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain in the press release section below.